'He was dominant' | Moeller's Zion Theophilus strikes out 17 in no-hitter

MIAMIVILLE, Ohio — Moeller senior right-handed pitcher Zion Theophilus tied a single-game school record with 17 strikeouts Wednesday night in earning the Crusaders’ 32nd no-hitter in the storied program’s history.

The Crusaders defeated visiting Elder 5-0 at Kremchek Stadium in a game that was delayed more than 30 minutes due to rain.

"Felt extremely good," Theophilus wrote in a text message to WCPO 9 Sports. "Just lucky to be playing with my friends after all that rain. I was very focused on every pitch and attacked each hitter one at a time."

Theophilus, a Louisiana State University (LSU) signee and the 2024 Gatorade Ohio Baseball Player of the Year, walked one batter.

Moeller baseball coach Tim Held, a five-time state champion in his 18th season as the head coach and 29th year overall, said the pitching performance was in his top two or three outings that he’s ever seen.

“He was dominant,” Held said. “This one was just different. The fastball was electric. He was filling up the zone.”

Theophilus struck out the first eight batters of the game. He threw 85 pitches overall, according to Held.

“That is ridiculously low for having 17 strikeouts,” Held said.

Theophilus tied the program record for most strikeouts in a seven-inning game that was initially set by Bob Bresnen in 1972.

“That was the most dominant pitching performance that I’ve ever seen,” said Craig Lindsey, Moeller’s Head Athletic Trainer who is in his 30th year.

Theophilus was playfully doused with water by his teammates after the final out was recorded as the Crusaders won their fifth consecutive contest.

“He was pumped,” Held said.

Theophilus said Wednesday may have been his second career no-hitter regardless of any level that he's competed in over the years. He is grateful to share the moment with his Moeller teammates.

"It was a ton of celebrating because I know how much they care for me and want me to succeed," Theophilus said.

Senior Conner Cuozzo’s two-run home run gave the Crusaders a 2-0 lead after the first inning to help set the foundation for Moeller, which is ranked No. 3 nationally by MaxPreps.

Wednesday was the second no-hitter this season for the Crusaders. Senior Luke Pappano threw a no-hitter April 1 in a 10-0 win over visiting Ryle in five innings.

Moeller (5-0) plays host to Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy (3-3) at 5 p.m. Friday.

