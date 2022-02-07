Former Princeton HS star Kelsey Mitchell named to USA Basketball's World Cup team

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell, a 2014 Princeton High School graduate, was named Monday afternoon to the 2022 USA Basketball Women's World Cup qualifying team.

The 12-member USA team will compete in the FIBA World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Washington D.C., Thursday through Saturday.

USA is scheduled to play Belgium Friday and Puerto Rico on Saturday at the Entertainment and Sports Arena.

Mitchell, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA Draft, is entering her fifth season with Indiana.

Last season, the former Ohio State University star was the eighth-leading scorer in the WNBA, according to the Fever. Mitchell completed the 2021 season on a 23-game streak of scoring at least 10 points, which leads the league for the longest active streak in that statistical category.

Mitchell finished her Ohio State career as the NCAA’s second all-time leading scorer with 3,402 career points. She was the first four-time All-American in the Ohio State women’s basketball program.

As a McDonald’s All-American, Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year and Ohio Ms. Basketball winner in high school, Mitchell helped lead Princeton to the Division I state title in 2014 as a senior.

Mitchell is the second Princeton High School alum to be in the WNBA. Dee Davis, a former Vanderbilt standout, played for Houston in 2007. Davis is the current Princeton head coach.

