Harrison High School's Wildcat Stadium to receive a state-of-the-art scoreboard

HARRISON, Ohio — Harrison High School's Wildcat Stadium is set to receive a new state-of-the-art scoreboard this summer thanks to the largest private donation in school district history.

The scoreboard is planned to be 35 feet tall and 32 feet wide featuring a video display of 17-by-30.

The Harrison athletic boosters said the pixel pitch is 15 millimeters and is the same technology used at Paul Brown Stadium.

Pat Noyes, a 1972 Harrison graduate, donated a very significant amount of money for the project, according to a news release. The current scoreboard is about 20 years old.

Noyes, the chief executive officer of Grenadier Energy Partners III, was the salutatorian of his class and played football, baseball and participated in wrestling before playing college football and baseball at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

“I wanted to be a part of all the good things that are taking place with the athletic facilities, particularly the stadium renovation,” Noyes said in a news release. “Football is near and dear to my heart. Without it, I would not have been able to attend Rose-Hulman and get the education that I did. We are very blessed and more than happy to be a part of the great work that is ongoing at Harrison High.”

In 2019, the Harrison Athletic Boosters embarked on a campaign to build two turf fields for the student-athletes, marching band and the community.

Ground was broken in the summer 2020 and Harrison started to use a 98,000 square foot synthetic turf surface that August. An 80,000 square football full-size practice field adjacent to the game field allows teams to practice.

"The Harrison Athletic Boosters, Southwest Local Schools, and Community of Harrison would like to thank Pat and Cindy Noyes for their generous contribution to the student-athletes of Harrison," Harrison athletic director Mark Meibers said.

"This state-of-the-art scoreboard will enhance not only the athletes' experience but the fan experience as well and will be the icing on the cake to the Harrison Athletic Boosters Wildcat Stadium renovation project."

