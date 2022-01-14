Hamilton High School athletics suspended until Jan. 23 due to illness concerns

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hamilton High School announced Friday that all extracurricular activities including athletics are suspended through Jan. 23 due to significant concerns regarding staff and student illness.

"All practices, workouts and home and away events are canceled from today through 1/23," Hamilton athletic director Missy Harvey wrote in an email.

"At this time, we are planning to resume all events on 1/24. I am currently working on rescheduling as many events as possible that are canceled during this time frame."

Hamilton City Schools superintendent Michael Holbrook announced that the school district will convert to a remote learning model of instruction for students from Jan. 18 through Jan. 21 out of an abundance of caution and safety for staff and students.

The district said it closed Jan. 12 and Jan. 13 yet reported absences have continued to increase.

Hamilton, a Division I large-school classification of the Ohio High School Athletic Association, is a member of the Greater Miami Conference.

"Once makeup dates are scheduled, dates will be announced," the Hamilton High School athletic department said in a tweet. "We appreciate your patience as we work through this."

The Hamilton at Colerain boys basketball conference game scheduled for Friday night has been postponed. Colerain athletic director Matt Stoinoff said the new date for the game will be confirmed next week.

Colerain does not have a new scheduled opponent for Friday night.

RELATED: Hamilton schools move to remote learning through Jan. 21

RELATED: Expansion projects to bring hundreds of jobs to Hamilton

