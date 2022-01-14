Expansion projects to bring hundreds of jobs to Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Hundreds of jobs will soon be coming to Butler County as two businesses eye expansions.

Thyssenkrupp Bilstein of America, Inc., manufacturer of automobile shock absorbers, has gone to the City of Hamilton to ask for an incentive package. The company is adding $20 million in capital investments and 27,000 square feet of space as part of an expansion project that could create another 75 full-time positions.

Stacey Dudas, Hamilton's assistant economic development director, said the expansion is impressive — especially in the midst of a pandemic.

"I don’t think it’s happened since I’ve been at the city which has been about 10 years. It’s unique to have two existing businesses announce large expansion projects," Dudas said. "Our manufacturing companies didn't lose a lot of employees during the pandemic, they've held steady."

Thyssenkrupp Bilstein is not the only company looking at expanding. Vinylmax, a manufacturer of custom wood and vinyl windows and doors, will nearly double its building's space and add 150 new jobs.

"[It's a] big deal to have your existing businesses commit to investing over than $35 million in these projects together," Dudas said. "To show commitment to the community, county and region, it's a big deal."

It is also a big help in bringing in additional income tax for the city, as the expansions and new jobs are set to be done over the next three years — showing that the businesses are in it for the long haul.

"It shows that other companies are willing to make an investment in the area," Dudas said. "They see value in doing business here. I think that helps the city of Hamilton as well as the region as a whole."

The city council will vote to approve the development incentives in two weeks.

