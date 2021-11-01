Greater Catholic League South division announces its 2021 all-star football teams

CINCINNATI — The Greater Catholic League South division announced its 2021 all-star football teams on Monday morning.

First- and second-team members of the team, along with winners of the categorical awards, were voted on by the league coaches at a special meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at St. Xavier High School.

Elder senior playmaker Drew Ramsey was the unanimous choice for the GCL South player of the year. St. Xavier's Steve Specht was named the coach of the year for a second straight season.

Ramsey averaged eight rushes and over nine receptions a game in the regular season. He had 95 receptions for 903 yards (9.5 yards per catch) and two touchdowns during the regular season. He had 10 receptions for 111 yards and scored four rushing touchdowns in Elder's 55-48 triple overtime win over visiting Colerain in the first round of the playoffs on Friday.

Ramsey is tied for No. 15 in Ohio High School Athletic Association history for most receptions in a season. Ramsey has 105 receptions for 1,014 yards and two touchdowns this season. He also had 377 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns.

"Drew is a big part of what we do as a player and a leader," Elder coach Doug Ramsey said. "He's always ready to work and play hard. He loves the game. His numbers are really unbelievable over his three-year career. I'm really proud of what he has done."

Elder (6-5) plays at St. Xavier (9-2) in a Division I, Region 4 quarterfinal Friday night.

Specht led St. Xavier to an outright GCL South title for a second straight season. The Bombers had a running clock (30-point differential or more in the second half) in each GCL South game this regular season.

"Obviously, I'm very proud of the kids, and not just the kids receiving the awards, but for all the kids that worked hard to help the team have a great season," Specht said. "Year-ending awards, in my opinion, have always been about the team working together to achieve great things. The individual awards are a part of everyone's hard work and commitment. I believe the kids understand this."

Specht was named the coach of the year for a second straight season and the ninth time overall in his career including a co-coach of the year honor in 2009.

"The GCL South title is always special," Specht said. "So many kids that went to grade school together attend different GCL South high schools and compete against one another year after year. I think that perspective is really neat and special to Cincinnati high school football."

WCPO file St. Xavier football coach Steve Specht was named the GCL South coach of the year for a second straight season on Monday morning.

St. X senior quarterback Brogan McCaughey was named the GCL South offensive player of the year. He threw for 2,234 yards and 27 touchdowns during the regular season.

McCaughey has thrown for 2,343 yards and 28 touchdowns and 108 yards rushing and three touchdowns overall this season.

St. X senior Charles Kellom was named the running back of the year. He rushed for 977 yards and 19 touchdowns in the regular season. He had 404 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

Kellom went over the 1,000 yards season rushing mark last week and is the Bombers' first 1,000-yards rusher since Ben Glines in 2014, according to St. X football statistician Kelby Siler.

St. X senior Terrell McFarlin is the wide receiver of the year. He had 49 receptions for 866 yards and 13 touchdowns in the regular season.

St. X senior Max Klare and Moeller senior Josh Kattus were named the tight ends of the year.

Klare had 34 receptions for 524 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season. Kattus had 40 receptions for 528 yards and a touchdown in the regular season.

St. X senior Brian Parker was named the offensive lineman of the year.

La Salle senior JJ Ruffin was named the GCL South defensive player of the year. He had 63 tackles including 5.5 sacks during the regular season.

St. Xavier senior Grant Lyons was named the linebacker of the year. He had 49 tackles, including six sacks, three forced fumbles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery in the regular season.

The defensive backs of the year included Elder's Chris Kammerer (31 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble) and St. Xavier's Eli Kirk (44 tackles, fumble recovery, interception).

St. X senior Mason Rohmiller is the kicker of the year and Moeller's Kurt Thompson is the punter of the year.

Rohmiller was 6-of-7 on field goals and 54-of-55 on extra points in the regular season.

Thompson had 25 punts for 1,032 yards (41.3 average) and four touchbacks during the regular season.

Moeller (8-3), the No. 1 seed in Region 4, plays host to Fairfield (6-4) Friday night at Shea Stadium in Norwood.

La Salle (6-4) plays at Anderson (9-2) in a Division II, Region 8 quarterfinal Friday night.

2021 All-GCL South football teams

First team offense

(Name, school, position, class, height, weight)

Tennel Bryant, Moeller, WR, Junior, 5-7, 160

Cameron Collins, St. Xavier, OL, Senior, 6-4, 270

John Currin, Moeller, OL, Junior, 6-3, 255

Noah Geselbracht, Moeller, QB, Senior, 6-6, 215

Ben Hambleton, Elder, QB, Senior, 6-1, 200

Andrew Harp, Elder, WR, Senior, 6-5, 205

Paul Haywood, La Salle, OL, Senior, 6-3, 322

Josh Kattus, Moeller, TE, Senior, 6-4, 240

Charles Kellom, St. Xavier, RB, Senior, 5-11, 195

Max Klare, St. Xavier, TE, Senior, 6-5, 225

Brogan McCaughey, St. Xavier, QB, Senior, 6-2, 189

Terrell McFarlin, St. Xavier, WR, Senior, 6-0, 190

Brian Parker, St. Xavier, OL, Senior, 6-5, 285

Austin Rack, La Salle, OL, Senior, 6-2, 270

Drew Ramsey, Elder, WR, Senior, 6-1, 215

Mason Rohmiller, St. Xavier, PK, Senior, 6-1, 162

First team defense

(Name, school, position, class, height, weight)

Sam Buerkle, St. Xavier, DL, Senior, 6-4, 249

Samari Freeman, Elder, DL, Junior, 5-9, 240

Jack Fries, La Salle, DB, Senior, 5-11, 180

Jack Garrett, Moeller, DL, Senior, 6-3, 270

Joe Ginnetti, Moeller, LB, Junior, 6-1, 220

Chris Kammerer, Elder, DB, Senior, 6-0, 165

Alex Kemper, St. Xavier, DB, Senior, 6-0, 177

Eli Kirk, St. Xavier, DB, Senior, 6-1, 191

Grant Lyons, St. Xavier, LB, Senior, 6-3, 220

JJ Ruffin, La Salle, DL, Senior, 6-3, 227

Andrew Spinney, Elder, LB, Senior, 6-0, 215

Second team offense

(Name, school, position, class, height, weight)

Thomas Biel, Moeller, OL, Junior, 6-4, 230

Dylan Eddings, La Salle, TE, Senior, 6-1, 210

Evan Fleetwood, St. Xavier, OL, Junior, 6-3, 270

Luke Flowers, Elder, RB, Junior, 5-11, 185

Mike Kirch, Elder, TE, Senior, 6-5, 220

Jordan Marshall, Moeller, RB, Sophomore, 6-0, 190

Jared Merk, Moeller, WR, Junior, 6-2, 185

Ryan Reynolds, La Salle, OL, Senior, 6-1, 275

Kurt Thompson, Moeller, WR, Senior, 6-4, 185

Alec Weeder, Moeller, RB, Junior, 5-6, 165

Second team defense

(Name, school, position, class, height, weight)

Brennan Bareswilt, St. Xavier, DB, Senior, 6-1, 185

Koy Beasley, La Salle, DB, Sophomore, 6-0, 180

Max Bonner, St. Xavier, LB, Junior, 6-2, 208

Chase Brown, Moeller, DL, Senior, 6-3, 230

Ethan Coe, Moeller, DL, Senior, 6-0, 215

Lamont Cox, Moeller, DB, Junior, 5-9, 175

Marque’ Cummings, St. Xavier, DL, Senior, 6-1, 215

Zack Gutekunst, Elder, DB, Junior, 6-0, 180

McKinley Johnson, La Salle, DL, Senior, 6-1, 255

Kyle Kelhoffer, La Salle, DL, Sophomore, 6-5, 265

Brandon Martin, Moeller, DL, Junior, 6-0, 230

Matt Seliga, Moeller, DB, Junior, 5-11, 180

Chase Stein, La Salle, LB, Senior, 5-11, 200

Special Awards

Player of the year

Drew Ramsey, Elder

Coach of the year

Steve Specht, St. Xavier

Offensive player of the year

Brogan McCaughey, St. Xavier

Back of the year

Charles Kellom, St. Xavier

Receiver of the year

Terrell McFarlin, St. Xavier

Tight ends of the year

Josh Kattus, Moeller

Max Klare, St. Xavier

Offensive lineman of the year

Brian Parker, St. Xavier

Defensive lineman of the year

JJ Ruffin, La Salle

Linebacker of the year

Grant Lyons, St. Xavier

Defensive backs of the year

Chris Kammerer, Elder

Eli Kirk, St. Xavier

Kicker of the year

Mason Rohmiller, St. Xavier

Punter of the year

Kurt Thompson, Moeller

