Greater Catholic League South division announces its 2021 all-star football teams

CINCINNATI — The Greater Catholic League South division announced its 2021 all-star football teams on Monday morning.
First- and second-team members of the team, along with winners of the categorical awards, were voted on by the league coaches at a special meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 24 at St. Xavier High School.
Elder senior playmaker Drew Ramsey was the unanimous choice for the GCL South player of the year. St. Xavier's Steve Specht was named the coach of the year for a second straight season.
Ramsey averaged eight rushes and over nine receptions a game in the regular season. He had 95 receptions for 903 yards (9.5 yards per catch) and two touchdowns during the regular season. He had 10 receptions for 111 yards and scored four rushing touchdowns in Elder's 55-48 triple overtime win over visiting Colerain in the first round of the playoffs on Friday.
Ramsey is tied for No. 15 in Ohio High School Athletic Association history for most receptions in a season. Ramsey has 105 receptions for 1,014 yards and two touchdowns this season. He also had 377 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns.
"Drew is a big part of what we do as a player and a leader," Elder coach Doug Ramsey said. "He's always ready to work and play hard. He loves the game. His numbers are really unbelievable over his three-year career. I'm really proud of what he has done."
Elder (6-5) plays at St. Xavier (9-2) in a Division I, Region 4 quarterfinal Friday night.
Specht led St. Xavier to an outright GCL South title for a second straight season. The Bombers had a running clock (30-point differential or more in the second half) in each GCL South game this regular season.
"Obviously, I'm very proud of the kids, and not just the kids receiving the awards, but for all the kids that worked hard to help the team have a great season," Specht said. "Year-ending awards, in my opinion, have always been about the team working together to achieve great things. The individual awards are a part of everyone's hard work and commitment. I believe the kids understand this."
Specht was named the coach of the year for a second straight season and the ninth time overall in his career including a co-coach of the year honor in 2009.
"The GCL South title is always special," Specht said. "So many kids that went to grade school together attend different GCL South high schools and compete against one another year after year. I think that perspective is really neat and special to Cincinnati high school football."
St. X senior quarterback Brogan McCaughey was named the GCL South offensive player of the year. He threw for 2,234 yards and 27 touchdowns during the regular season.
McCaughey has thrown for 2,343 yards and 28 touchdowns and 108 yards rushing and three touchdowns overall this season.
St. X senior Charles Kellom was named the running back of the year. He rushed for 977 yards and 19 touchdowns in the regular season. He had 404 yards receiving and four touchdowns.
Kellom went over the 1,000 yards season rushing mark last week and is the Bombers' first 1,000-yards rusher since Ben Glines in 2014, according to St. X football statistician Kelby Siler.
St. X senior Terrell McFarlin is the wide receiver of the year. He had 49 receptions for 866 yards and 13 touchdowns in the regular season.
St. X senior Max Klare and Moeller senior Josh Kattus were named the tight ends of the year.
Klare had 34 receptions for 524 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season. Kattus had 40 receptions for 528 yards and a touchdown in the regular season.
St. X senior Brian Parker was named the offensive lineman of the year.
La Salle senior JJ Ruffin was named the GCL South defensive player of the year. He had 63 tackles including 5.5 sacks during the regular season.
St. Xavier senior Grant Lyons was named the linebacker of the year. He had 49 tackles, including six sacks, three forced fumbles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery in the regular season.
The defensive backs of the year included Elder's Chris Kammerer (31 tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble) and St. Xavier's Eli Kirk (44 tackles, fumble recovery, interception).
St. X senior Mason Rohmiller is the kicker of the year and Moeller's Kurt Thompson is the punter of the year.
Rohmiller was 6-of-7 on field goals and 54-of-55 on extra points in the regular season.
Thompson had 25 punts for 1,032 yards (41.3 average) and four touchbacks during the regular season.
Moeller (8-3), the No. 1 seed in Region 4, plays host to Fairfield (6-4) Friday night at Shea Stadium in Norwood.
La Salle (6-4) plays at Anderson (9-2) in a Division II, Region 8 quarterfinal Friday night.
2021 All-GCL South football teams
First team offense
(Name, school, position, class, height, weight)
Tennel Bryant, Moeller, WR, Junior, 5-7, 160
Cameron Collins, St. Xavier, OL, Senior, 6-4, 270
John Currin, Moeller, OL, Junior, 6-3, 255
Noah Geselbracht, Moeller, QB, Senior, 6-6, 215
Ben Hambleton, Elder, QB, Senior, 6-1, 200
Andrew Harp, Elder, WR, Senior, 6-5, 205
Paul Haywood, La Salle, OL, Senior, 6-3, 322
Josh Kattus, Moeller, TE, Senior, 6-4, 240
Charles Kellom, St. Xavier, RB, Senior, 5-11, 195
Max Klare, St. Xavier, TE, Senior, 6-5, 225
Brogan McCaughey, St. Xavier, QB, Senior, 6-2, 189
Terrell McFarlin, St. Xavier, WR, Senior, 6-0, 190
Brian Parker, St. Xavier, OL, Senior, 6-5, 285
Austin Rack, La Salle, OL, Senior, 6-2, 270
Drew Ramsey, Elder, WR, Senior, 6-1, 215
Mason Rohmiller, St. Xavier, PK, Senior, 6-1, 162
First team defense
(Name, school, position, class, height, weight)
Sam Buerkle, St. Xavier, DL, Senior, 6-4, 249
Samari Freeman, Elder, DL, Junior, 5-9, 240
Jack Fries, La Salle, DB, Senior, 5-11, 180
Jack Garrett, Moeller, DL, Senior, 6-3, 270
Joe Ginnetti, Moeller, LB, Junior, 6-1, 220
Chris Kammerer, Elder, DB, Senior, 6-0, 165
Alex Kemper, St. Xavier, DB, Senior, 6-0, 177
Eli Kirk, St. Xavier, DB, Senior, 6-1, 191
Grant Lyons, St. Xavier, LB, Senior, 6-3, 220
JJ Ruffin, La Salle, DL, Senior, 6-3, 227
Andrew Spinney, Elder, LB, Senior, 6-0, 215
Second team offense
(Name, school, position, class, height, weight)
Thomas Biel, Moeller, OL, Junior, 6-4, 230
Dylan Eddings, La Salle, TE, Senior, 6-1, 210
Evan Fleetwood, St. Xavier, OL, Junior, 6-3, 270
Luke Flowers, Elder, RB, Junior, 5-11, 185
Mike Kirch, Elder, TE, Senior, 6-5, 220
Jordan Marshall, Moeller, RB, Sophomore, 6-0, 190
Jared Merk, Moeller, WR, Junior, 6-2, 185
Ryan Reynolds, La Salle, OL, Senior, 6-1, 275
Kurt Thompson, Moeller, WR, Senior, 6-4, 185
Alec Weeder, Moeller, RB, Junior, 5-6, 165
Second team defense
(Name, school, position, class, height, weight)
Brennan Bareswilt, St. Xavier, DB, Senior, 6-1, 185
Koy Beasley, La Salle, DB, Sophomore, 6-0, 180
Max Bonner, St. Xavier, LB, Junior, 6-2, 208
Chase Brown, Moeller, DL, Senior, 6-3, 230
Ethan Coe, Moeller, DL, Senior, 6-0, 215
Lamont Cox, Moeller, DB, Junior, 5-9, 175
Marque’ Cummings, St. Xavier, DL, Senior, 6-1, 215
Zack Gutekunst, Elder, DB, Junior, 6-0, 180
McKinley Johnson, La Salle, DL, Senior, 6-1, 255
Kyle Kelhoffer, La Salle, DL, Sophomore, 6-5, 265
Brandon Martin, Moeller, DL, Junior, 6-0, 230
Matt Seliga, Moeller, DB, Junior, 5-11, 180
Chase Stein, La Salle, LB, Senior, 5-11, 200
Special Awards
Player of the year
Drew Ramsey, Elder
Coach of the year
Steve Specht, St. Xavier
Offensive player of the year
Brogan McCaughey, St. Xavier
Back of the year
Charles Kellom, St. Xavier
Receiver of the year
Terrell McFarlin, St. Xavier
Tight ends of the year
Josh Kattus, Moeller
Max Klare, St. Xavier
Offensive lineman of the year
Brian Parker, St. Xavier
Defensive lineman of the year
JJ Ruffin, La Salle
Linebacker of the year
Grant Lyons, St. Xavier
Defensive backs of the year
Chris Kammerer, Elder
Eli Kirk, St. Xavier
Kicker of the year
Mason Rohmiller, St. Xavier
Punter of the year
Kurt Thompson, Moeller