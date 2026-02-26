'Great memories' | CHCA basketball star will join OHSAA list for most 3-pointers in season

SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy senior shooting guard Jason Caimano has quite the knack for converting shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

“He does it like clockwork,” CHCA boys basketball coach Josh Andrews said. “So when he has any daylight and misses, it’s almost a surprise. It’s how we feel about him. He is just an unusual talent in that regard. He can really shoot the basketball.”

Caimano has made 93 shots from 3-point land this season. He is just seven 3-pointers from becoming the 21st player in Ohio High School Athletic Association boys basketball history to make 100 or more 3-pointers in a season. It’s a list that includes Los Angeles Lakers guard and two-time Ohio Mr. Basketball recipient Luke Kennard (Franklin).

“That would be awesome to be a part of that group,” said Caimano, who averages 22.3 points. “That would be the dream. I would love to get there.”

CHCA (13-9), winners of the Miami Valley Conference Scarlet Division, plays Fenwick (7-15) in a Division IV second-round game in Monroe at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Caimano’s 3-point prowess is well known throughout the Southwest District. He holds the school’s single-season (93) and career (177) 3-point made records.

As a junior, Caimano earned a memorable campaign with his 3-point percentage as part of a 20-win team.

This season, he’s had to carry more responsibility from an offensive standpoint. Although he made just one 3-pointer in the season opener, Caimano’s pace from the outside has been significant. He also typically guards the opponent’s best player.

“Maybe what’s even more impressive is now he’s on a greater volume, and he’s more of a marked man on the opponent’s scout,” Andrews said. “Every gym we go into, they know where he’s at when he gets off the bus and has still shot an incredible percentage.”

Caimano has invested countless hours in the gym throughout his high school career. As a freshman, he’d often shoot for 90 minutes prior to classes. He’s spent eight hours in the gym on certain summer days. He’s played basketball since he was 4 years old.

“When I was younger, my role model was probably Steph Curry,” Caimano said. “As he revolutionized the game, that was really inspirational for me. So every time I would go to a gym, I would always be shooting a bunch of 3-pointers just trying to be like him. I’d watch a bunch of videos on Steph Curry’s shot form — always trying to make my 3-point as good as I could.”

Caimano will keep shooting the 3-pointers during the Eagles’ postseason tournament. His focus to help lead the team for his final high school season.

And yet, it’s not just the 3-pointers that have helped to lead CHCA. Andrews said Caimano can play at the next level due to other aspects of his skill set.

“He’s not a guy that’s just a 3-point specialist,” Andrews said. “He’s got a game off the bounce. He gets in the paint. He’s a physical player. He gets to the line.”

Caimano also has aspirations of playing college basketball. And yet this week, he is simply enjoying each moment at CHCA.

“A year I will remember forever,” Caimano said. “It’s been great on and off the court. So many great memories. A lot of fun, so I am so thankful for it.”

