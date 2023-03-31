'Good things are going to happen to Colton': Lebanon senior pitcher Colton Hartman excels in the spotlight

LEBANON, Ohio — Colton Hartman couldn't help but notice the estimated 30 baseball scouts watch him take the mound during Lebanon High School's season opener this past Wednesday.

A natural adrenaline rush accompanies the Lebanon High School senior left-handed pitcher knowing the scouts' eyes, cameras, radar guns and smartphones are centered on him.

Hartman enjoys the opportunity to thrive in the spotlight. The difference is in the fact that he doesn't let the attention become a distraction.

"You know I grew up playing in this environment," Hartman said. "A lot of people watching so I kind of just blur them out — just me and the catcher when I'm up there."

Hartman, a University of Louisville signee, is rated Ohio's second-best player overall (regardless of position) in the 2023 class by Prep Baseball Report.

He was the only Ohio player selected to participate in the Perfect Game All-American Classic in August. That prestigious event was hosted by Chase Field in Arizona and televised on ESPNU.

Nearly a year after that event, Hartman may have an opportunity to be selected in the Major League Baseball Draft in July.

The dozens of baseball scouts stood behind the backstop or in the Lebanon press box Wednesday afternoonas Hartman allowed no hits and struck out nine in five innings in a victory over Milford.

Jordan Chiero, Prep Baseball Report Ohio's director of scouting, said Hartman's fastball, slider and changeup are very impressive. Chiero said Hartman would also be a Power Five college signee as a position player given his offensive ability.

"What I tell everyone about Colton is he is a great pitcher but even a better individual," Lebanon baseball coach Larry Price said. "He's so high character. I don't think I've ever coached a kid that has higher character and I've had some great kids. But, Colton is special. Good things are going to happen to Colton. He's got some tough decisions — whether to go to college or sign."

Hartman, 18, admits he's thought about the draft but he isn't focused on any hypothetical baseball matters. He's not looking at any mock drafts. He simply wants to focus on this high school season.

"I grew up with all these guys," Hartman said. "They're all my best buddies. And coming out here and winning games with them, it's the best feeling in the world."

Lebanon earned its first district title in program history in 2022 and the Warriors want to capture a regional championship this spring.

"I'm super excited for the season," Hartman said. "The team is looking great. As long as we hit and play good defense we'll be great."

That team-first mentality is why Hartman has earned the respect of his teammates, Price said.

"He's just as humble as can be," Price said. "And the kids love him. He loves the kids."

That connectivity with his teammates also occurred in football and basketball when Hartman was younger. Hartman also enjoys fishing every other day as a favorite hobby.

"I love being outside; it's a peaceful thing to do," said Hartman. "The adrenaline rush when you get a bite — it's not like anything else. It's like hitting a home run kind of."

