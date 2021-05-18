Gamble Montessori High School senior is a 'great role model for younger kids'

CINCINNATI — Gamble Montessori High School senior Laila Christmon will graduate Friday as the class valedictorian and a truly unforgettable sports legacy at the school.

"Laila is the best thing going around here in this city," Gamble Montessori football coach Robert Rachel said.

"She's going to be a great role model for younger kids. If there is any parents that want to see what a student-athlete is they could use Laila all day long."

Christmon has a 4.75 weighted grade-point average while she participated in football, basketball, volleyball and softball this school year.

Christmon earned a full academic scholarship to Central State University where she will continue her basketball career.

She plans to study special education in part because of a gym class last year where she was able to share a bond with a special education student.

"It made me realize there is different perspectives on life," Christmon said. "You can see life from other perspectives by looking at the way they live because they're not complaining of anything. They're just living life they know how to live. And watching him made me really interested in teaching."

It's that life perspective which has earned Christmon a great deal of compliments from her coaches.

"On the court she's a great athlete," Gamble Montessori girls basketball coach Sean Lanier said. "Off the court she's a role model for the girls. She is a role model to the students. Everybody looks up to Laila. There is not a person in this building that would say a bad thing about Laila."

Everyone around school knew Christmon didn't think twice about playing the four sports while balancing her academics.

During the fall, she practiced football special teams twice a week along with games and played volleyball the other days.

At one point, she brought her football uniform to a volleyball match and quickly went from one sport to the other in a matter of a few hours.

"You can't be a student-athlete with bad grades because then you're just an athlete," Christmon said.

"People don't want to see athletes. They want to see a student-athlete. You may come home at 9 o'clock but you still got to finish it out."

Provided/Gamble Montessori Gamble Montessori senior Laila Christmon (center) participated in a college signing event last month at the school. She received a full academic scholarship to Central State University and will continue her basketball career.

That discipline and Christmon's leadership among her peers is clearly evident. Her coaches say Christmon is always willing to connect with teachers and students throughout the entire building.

"She wants to see everybody be successful," Lanier said. "She wants to help."

Christmon said the Cincinnati Public School in Westwood gave her the ability to interact with students of other ages and backgrounds.

"Gamble has developed me to become a leader and speak up for myself and talk for what I want," she said. "Our core values community, respect - all that - you develop them every year that you go there."

Christmon's athletics legacy is so defined that she signed a pair of football cleats and basketball shoes for the school.

"I'm pushing for her to be put in Gamble's hall of fame," Rachel said.

Provided/Gamble Montessori Gamble Montessori senior Laila Christmon averaged 15.6 points and 12.6 rebounds this past season for the basketball team. She will continue her basketball career at Central State University.

Christmon was a two-time all-Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference Blue division softball player. She played pitcher, catcher and shortstop this spring.

"She has such natural talent," Gamble Montessori softball coach Michelle Crawford-Davis said. "And whatever you put into Laila she's able to execute. And that's the joy of coaching her."

Christmon was a two-time CMAC Blue division player of the year in volleyball. She was a two-time all-conference placekicker in football.

In basketball, she was a two-time CMAC Blue division player of the year; she averaged 15.6 points and 12.6 rebounds this past season.

"I mainly did all those sports because growing up I played a lot of sports," Christmon said.

"I grew up playing soccer and basketball. Then when I got to Gamble I actually had an older sister (Simone Christmon) at Gamble. She started being a football kicker first. So I had to follow her footsteps and do that. Then she was in volleyball and basketball so I'm like, 'You can't leave me out.' So I started playing the same sports she did and just developing and turned into actually a pretty good player."

Jonathan Christmon Sr., and Nicoele Christmon - Laila's parents - are very proud of not only their youngest daughter's academic success but who she's become as a person.

"I told her no matter what you do - whether you're playing basketball, volleyball, soccer, football anything - your brain is the one that's going to get you to the next level," Jonathan Christmon Sr. said. "That's what you have to focus on."

As Laila Christmon prepares for the next step of her life, she will take the ingredients from all the experiences as a student and four-sport athlete and apply them toward Central State.

"I think when she looks back at what she has accomplished I think for her it will be something exciting," Nicoele Christmon said. "I think she's enjoying it now but I don't think it's really hit her what she has accomplished."

