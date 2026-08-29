Lakota West defeats Lakota East in Greater Miami Conference football showdown

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Lakota West football team earned bragging rights in the district rivalry against Lakota East Friday night.

The Firebirds defeated the Thunderhawks 48-18 in front of a sold-out Firebird Stadium of 5,000 fans in a Greater Miami Conference showdown.

Lakota West improved 7-1 against Lakota East since head coach Tom Bolden took over the Firebirds’ program in 2019.

Friday was the 30th matchup between East and West including the postseason. The first meeting was in 1998.

Lakota West (2-0) plays at Mason Sept. 4. Lakota East (1-1) plays at Oak Hills Sept. 4.

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