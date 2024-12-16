Elder, Middletown agree to home-and-home football series for Week 1 in 2026 and 2027

CINCINNATI — Elder and Middletown announced Monday afternoon a signed home-and-home football agreement for Week 1 of the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

The 2026 season opener is scheduled to be played at Elder while the 2027 game is scheduled to be played in Middletown.

“We just kind of prepare and look as a program to play elite competition,” Middletown coach Kali Jones said. “Continue to build an elite schedule.”

Middletown, a Division I, Region 2 program, was a playoff qualifier this past season (5-6 record). Jones completed his first season as the Middletown head coach.

Middletown, a Greater Miami Conference member, plays nine conference opponents during a 10-game regular season schedule. Jones said the season openers in 2026 and 2027 provide an opportunity to continue to challenge the Middies.

“Coach Jones has a vision for the program and is raising the standard for Middies football,” Middletown athletic director JD Foust said.

Elder (6-6 in 2024), a Division I, Region 4 program, was a regional quarterfinalist this past season.

The programs haven’t met since the first round of the 2022 playoffs (Elder won 49-7). They haven’t met in the regular season since Week 1 of the 2013 season when Elder won 20-14 on Aug. 29 at Nippert Stadium.

The programs have competed against each other 12 times with the first meeting in 1934 (Middletown won 26-0), according to Elder Media Production Coordinator Adam Duwel. Elder has a 10-2 record against Middletown overall.

“It’s always good to play on a Friday night against a local opponent,” Elder athletic director Kevin Espelage said. “Just as important — it gives you a freshman and junior varsity game. Because we end up with so many out-of-town opponents, our lower levels miss out on opportunities to compete. We look forward to meeting up with Middletown in 2026. Props to athletic director JD Foust and Coach Jones for making this happen. Hope the fans like purple!”

