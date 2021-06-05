Watch
Elder High School baseball team advances to the Division I state tournament

WCPO file photo
The Elder baseball team advanced to the Division I state tournament next week in Akron. The Panthers defeated Vandalia Butler in a regional final on Saturday afternoon.
DAYTON, Ohio — The Elder High School baseball team has advanced to the Division I state tournament next week in Akron.

Elder defeated Vandalia Butler 4-0 in eight innings in a Division I regional final at Day Air Credit Union Ballpark in Dayton on Saturday afternoon.

Elder (24-8) advances to play either Berea-Midpark or Toledo St. John's in a Division I state semifinal at 4 p.m. June 11 at Canal Park in Akron.

The state championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. June 12 at Canal Park in Akron.

Elder is making its 21st appearance in the state baseball tournament.

