Elder High School baseball coach Mark Thompson earns his 700th career victory

CINCINNATI — Elder High School’s Mark Thompson became the 13th Ohio high school baseball coach to earn 700 career wins Tuesday night as the Panthers defeated visiting Ross 6-5.

"Huge congratulations to Mark Thompson; 700 wins is a huge accomplishment at any level, in any sport," Elder athletic director Kevin Espelage said. "What can be said about Mark Thompson, the baseball coach, that hasn’t already been said at 200 wins, 300 wins, 400 wins …. a state title in 1999, a state title in 2005 and OHSBCA (Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association) Hall of Fame induction in 2013. What Mark has accomplished on a baseball field is remarkable."

The Panthers (16-9) won their fourth consecutive game, including back-to-back home victories at the Panther Athletic Complex.

Thompson, the Elder head coach since 1990, has a 700-307 career record (70% winning percentage). He is believed to be only one of two active coaches to have earned 700 career wins, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Thompson has led the Panthers to two Division I state titles (2005 and 1999) and two state runner-up finishes (2021 and 2010).

Elder has won six regional championships (2021, 2010, 2007, 2005, 1999 and 1996).

Elder has earned 15 district championships and eight Greater Catholic League titles.

Thompson, a 2013 Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee, is a 1980 Western Hills graduate. Thompson is a 1985 University of Cincinnati graduate, where he was a four-year letterman as a pitcher for the Bearcats. He threw a no-hitter for the Bearcats in 1982.

"He has committed 36 years to Elder High School as the head baseball coach," Espelage said. "He has managed over 800 baseball players, built relationships with over 800 families. He has earned the respect of so many coaches, administrators, opposing players and umpires (to date: he has been confined 'to the dugout' in one game in Tennessee). His coaching staff is composed of all former players. What Mark has accomplished beyond the field is even more remarkable."

Thompson's coaching staff includes his son, Robb, a 2006 Elder graduate.

"To see him coach with his son Robb and have his grandkids in and out of the dugout throughout the game - the game of baseball is finally giving him something back - remarkable memories," Espelage said. "Elder High School is fortunate to have Mark Thompson as its head baseball coach."

Elder plays host to Badin at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Elder starts the Division I postseason tournament May 26 against visiting Hamilton.

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