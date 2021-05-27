Elder High School baseball coach Mark Thompson earns his 600th career victory

VANDALIA, Ohio — Elder High School baseball coach Mark Thompson earned his 600th career win Thursday night as the Panthers defeated Beavercreek 3-0 in a Division I district final.

Elder (21-8) advances to the regional tournament next week in Dayton.

Thompson has a 600-259 record in his 31st season (including 2020) at Elder.

"What he's brought to the program and what he's endured through his 30-plus years to maintain the baseball standard is as lofty as any in the country," Elder athletic director Kevin Espelage said. "He loves the game. He is a great teacher. He has been teaching for 30-plus years."

Thompson is the 21st Ohio high school baseball coach to reach 600 career wins, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association record book.

He joins former Mason coach Ken Gray, former Moeller coach Mike Cameron and former Hamilton coach Dan Bowling as Ohio head baseball coaches in the Cincinnati area to earn 600 or more wins, according to the OHSAA record book.

Thompson was inducted into the Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2013.

He has led Elder to two Division I state titles (2005 and 1999). The Panthers were the state runner-up in 2010.

Elder has won five regional titles (1996, 1999, 2005, 2007, 2010) with Thompson. The Panthers have won 12 district titles and eight Greater Catholic League titles, according to the school.