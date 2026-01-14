Edgewood High School names Matt Root as its head football coach

TRENTON, Ohio — Edgewood High School named Matt Root as its head football coach Wednesday morning.

“I am very excited to be back at Edgewood,” Root told WCPO 9 Sports in a text message. “I am very thankful to the administration here for trusting me to lead the Edgewood football program.”

Root, an Edgewood graduate, was part of the 2003 Division II state finalist team with two league championships and multiple playoff appearances during his time as a student-athlete. Root played quarterback at Edgewood and went on to play at Tiffin University from 2005 to 2008. He graduated from Tiffin in 2009.

Root said he is grateful for his coaching experience at Preble Shawnee the past two years.

Root has served the Edgewood high school students as an intervention specialist for the past 17 years.

As a coach during that time, Root was offensive coordinator for 12 of those years and helped to lead the Cougars to five league championships, seven playoff appearances and eight total playoff wins. Root has also supported the community and programs as a youth coach and operated various summer camps.

“Our goal will be to help these young men at Edgewood be the best version of themselves and work on doing the little things that take no talent,” Root said. “Edgewood is a very special place for me since I grew up here, played here, live here, teach here and have kids that go to school here. I am very excited to see what we can accomplish here together.”

Edgewood City Schools Superintendent Curtis Philpot said Root has a vested interest in the school community.

“Matt Root is Edgewood football royalty,” Philpot said in a statement.

“My family and I were in the snow in (Massillon) in 2003 when he led the Cougars to the state championship game, a moment that still defines Edgewood football. Matt brings a proven record of success not only as a standout player, but also as a coach and an educator within the building.”

Edgewood, a Division II, Region 8 program, had a 4-6 record in 2025. The Cougars open this upcoming season at Oak Hills Aug. 21.

