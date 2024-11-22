Dave Brausch, Gamble Montessori football coach who led Lebanon to 1998 state title, retires

CINCINNATI — Gamble Montessori High School football coach Dave Brausch told WCPO Friday afternoon he has decided to retire from coaching football.

Brausch coached high school football for 38 years. He also coached at Mount St. Joseph University for four years. This season was his 21st season as a head coach.

He led Lebanon to the 1998 Division II state title and 1997 Division II state semifinal. Brausch was also the Cincinnati Academy of Physical Education (CAPE) defensive coordinator during its 1992 Division IV state championship season.

Brausch considered retirement after his most recent coaching stint at Bellevue two seasons ago. But he said he was energized by the opportunity at Gamble Montessori. His goal was to lead student-athletes to be successful on the field and in life.

Gamble Montessori, a Division V program, had a 0-8 record this season.

Brausch said he is looking forward to spending time with family. He said he is proud of his state title and the connections he made with the players and school communities over the years.

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter