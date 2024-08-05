Watch Now
Colerain High School to recognize 2004 football state championship team Oct. 18

Colerain's senior night to recognize all-century members from various sports
Provided
The 2004 Colerain football team will be recognized Oct. 18. The Cardinals won the Division I state title in 2004.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Colerain High School plans to recognize the 2004 Division I state champion football team Oct. 18 during its senior night game against visiting Hamilton.

“We are thrilled to announce that we will be hosting the 2004 football team as well as the all-century football players on Friday, Oct. 18,” Colerain athletic director Matt Stoinoff said.

“This is also our senior night for football, golf, cross country and cheerleading. It will be wonderful to have the ’04 football team and some familiar faces back as they paved an incredible path for the current and future Cardinals.”

The Cardinals won the 2004 Division I state title and earned a 15-0 record. The 2004 team was inducted into the 2021 Buddy LaRosa’s High School Sports Hall of Fame class and is considered one of the best high school football teams in Greater Cincinnati history.

Colerain defeated Canton McKinley 50-10 during that state final at Fawcett Stadium in Canton. The Cardinals were led by head coach Kerry Coombs, who is now the University of Cincinnati special teams coordinator/cornerbacks coach.

It was the most points scored and the largest margin of victory in the history of the Division I title game.

Colerain quarterback Dominick Goodman, a LaRosa’s Hall of Famer and MVP of the Year, helped the Cardinals finished No. 1 in the nation by MaxPreps and No. 5 by USA Today.

Colerain, which outscored its five tournament opponents 191-22, set a division state finals record with 463 yards rushing. The Cardinals held Canton McKinley to 127 yards.

Colerain opens this season against visiting La Salle Aug. 23. Colerain is seeking its first win over La Salle since the 2018 season. La Salle has won three consecutive meetings in the season opener against the Cardinals.

