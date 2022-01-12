Cincinnati Public Schools announces spectator capacity during remote learning

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Public Schools is allowing two spectators per student-athlete for all athletic activities during the district-wide remote learning period that started Wednesday and goes through Jan. 23.

Approved media and college recruiters do not count toward the capacity limit.

WCPO reported Monday the Cincinnati Board of Education voted to move to remote learning after CPS continued to report a high percentage of school-based employee absences due to illness. CPS said Wednesday all athletic activities including games and practices will continue this month.

Masks are required at all times in a building and that includes any time a student-athlete is not in a contest or game, according to the district policy.

"It is vitally important for all students, staff and spectators to continue monitoring for possible COVID-19 symptoms," the district said in a statement. "If you are symptomatic, please do not attend any events at Cincinnati Public Schools' facilities. If you are experiencing symptoms, please get tested for COVID-19."

