Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference adopts girls flag football as sanctioned sport

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference announced it has adopted girls flag football as a sanctioned conference sport for the 2025-26 school year.

The move highlights the rapid growth of girls’ athletics and the evolving landscape of youth sports.

“One of the best parts of this job is watching what was once just an idea between a few student-athletes turn into real opportunity,” Western Hills High School athletic administrator Chloe Mayfield-Brown said in a statement. “The growth and excitement around girls flag football has been amazing to say the least — and I’m happy to have played a part in where we are now as an official CMAC sport.”

As one of Ohio’s most visible and competitive leagues, the CMAC becomes one of the first conferences in the state to formally integrate this fast-growing sport into its official slate of offerings.

What began as a pilot program fueled by student voice and community support has blossomed into a permanent part of the CMAC calendar — complete with league play, all-conference honors and a championship pathway.

“This moment is bigger than a game,” said Josh Hardin, who is the CMAC Commissioner and Cincinnati Public Schools District Athletic Director. “It’s about opportunity, equity, and the future. Girls flag football is here to stay. I want to specifically thank the Cincinnati Bengals and Taylor Conklin for their continued commitment and unwavering support of CPS and the growth of girls flag football. Their partnership has been instrumental in making this a reality.”

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced July 17 that it will sanction a state championship in girls flag football starting in spring 2026.

While the sport won’t be fully sanctioned in Ohio yet, the OHSAA and the NFL are counting Ohio as the 17th state to add girls flag football.

There are 80 high school teams in Ohio, with that number expected to grow.

Fueled by national momentum, including support from the NFL, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals, and driven locally by athletic directors, coaches, student-athletes and school leaders, the program has rapidly gained traction and exceeded all expectations in participation.

“This is monumental,” Hardin added. “We are proud to be on the leading edge of expanding access to sports for girls, and even prouder to see how quickly our athletes, coaches, and families have embraced the game.”

Jabreel Moton, Woodward Career Technical High School athletic administrator and coach, said the first year of the sport was special and he can’t wait for the future.

“It feels good to know girls flag football is finally being taken seriously and getting the recognition it deserves,” Woodward Career Technical High School student-athlete Mylah Case said. “We’ve been putting in the work, and now we get to compete for something real. I’m proud to be a part of this program — especially for this being my first year playing.”

