CHCA baseball team visits Hall of Fame before playing for state trophy

CANTON, Ohio — The baseball team at Cincinnati Hill Christian Academy has a big weekend ahead.

The team was originally supposed to play a state semifinal game on Thursday, but the game was pushed back by one day due to weather.

Instead of laying around all day Thursday, the team decided to take a trip to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton; just a short drive from Akron, where the state championship games are held.

"While we’re up here, it’s 25 minutes down the road," said head coach Tony Schulz. "It’s an opportunity for some team bonding.”

The hall of fame is a museum full of trophies and hardware, representing teams and players who will never be forgotten.

Outside of Friday’s quick visit, CHCA won’t end up in Canton – but the team is hoping to accomplish that same thing; to be a team that goes down in history forever – as state champions.

"We’re a team that plays the game the right way,” said Schulz. “We play hard. One of our mantras before the season was ‘grit’. We want to make sure we’re playing tough, hard-nose baseball. We are aggressive.”

Today could be a big step in that direction, when CHCA plays in the state semifinals at 10 a.m. against Barnesville.

RELATED: Sign for our new high school sports newsletter