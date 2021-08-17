Changes for high school fall sports as pandemic continues

WYOMING, Ohio — As high school fall sports begin again, watching the games and matches might make people forget about the pandemic.

"It's just such a different atmosphere when it's like this instead of last year," Kathleen Hinkel, a varsity volleyball player at Wyoming high School, said. "Coming back from that and knowing everything that we missed and that we get back this year, it's just really exciting."

Players are not required to wear masks or social distance from each other. Coaches and fans in outdoor sporting events don't have to either, but when inside venues, like volleyball courts, coaches and fans are asked to wear masks.

Adam Jones, the boy's head soccer coach at Wyoming High School, said having sports back is a relief.

"What I always tell our kids is don't have a short memory, like, remember how grateful you were to just get out with your teammates last year when we had lost it," Jones said. "So continued to be grateful for the moments that we have together."

While these new rules are in place now, Wyoming High School officials said these protocols could change as the season goes on.