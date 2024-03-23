Campbell County boys basketball team completes season as a state quarterfinalist

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Campbell County High School boys basketball team won't ever forget its journey to Rupp Arena.

Campbell County completed its season as a state quarterfinalist Friday night. Harlan County rallied to defeat the Camels 85-71 in overtime in a UK HealthCare Boys’ Basketball Sweet 16 state quarterfinal.

The Camels (27-7) made their eighth Sweet 16 appearance and their first trip since being a 2019 state semifinalist.

Harlan County rallied from a 16-point deficit with 2:18 left in the third quarter to defeat the Camels.

Harlan County's Trent Noah, a South Carolina signee, scored a game-high 48 points to go along with nine rebounds, two assists and two steals. His 3-pointer with 43 seconds left tied the game at 69.

Harlan County (33-4) outscored Campbell County 16-2 in the overtime session en route to the victory.

Despite the outcome, Camels coach Brent Sowder said he was very proud of the season journey.

"I want to talk about our kids because it was a team that not a lot of people had ranked," Sowder said. "Not a lot of people were expecting much from them. We knew what we had in this gym. They knew what they had of each other. I feel like they represented the county well, the community well. And I think that's something that can be proud of for the rest of their lives."

Three Campbell County players scored in double figures including Broc Sorgenfrei (17 points), Garyn Jackson (16 points) and Nathan Smith (12 points).

"It's hard to get to this game," Sowder said. "I'd give anything that we could've finished it out. I wish I could go back and do a couple things differently but proud of these kids."

Campbell County, which defeated Newport in a first round game Thursday night, led 17-14 in the first quarter Friday night.

The Camels extended their lead to eight points (29-21) midway through the second quarter on Jackson's basket. The Camels completed the first half with two straight 3-pointers from Sorgenfrei and Xavier Fancher to lead 35-28 at halftime.

Campbell County led by 16 points on three occasions late in the third quarter including William Johnson's basket with 2:18 left. Sorgenfrei's 3-pointer in the closing seconds gave the Camels a 55-44 lead at the end of the third quarter.

However, Harlan County found its way back into the game despite trailing by three points with 1:12 left. Noah made a free throw with a minute left to close the gap to 68-66.

Campbell County went ahead 69-66 on Smith's free throw. However, Noah made a deep 3-pointer with 43 seconds left to tie the game at 69.

The Camels had won 13 consecutive games before the state quarterfinal.

