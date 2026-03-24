Beechwood 2027 QB Emmett Queen announces verbal commitment to Wake Forest

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. — Beechwood 2027 quarterback Emmett Queen announced Monday night he has verbally committed to play football at Wake Forest University.

Queen, who is 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, committed to Wake Forest after visiting the campus this past weekend. Queen is reportedly the third player to verbally commit to the Wake Forest football program in the 2027 class, according to 247 Sports.

“It’s always been my dream to compete at the highest level,” Queen wrote on X. “After many talks with my family and coaches — I’m excited to announce my commitment to Wake Forest University!”

Queen was 150 of 210 passing for 2,710 yards and 39 touchdowns with only two interceptions in 2025 for the Tigers (11-2), who were a Class 2A state semifinalist. He also had six rushing touchdowns.

He transferred to Beechwood in January 2025. In just seven months, he was voted a captain as a junior.

“This is just one example of his commitment to being elite on and off the field,” Beechwood coach Jay Volker said in a text message. “Relentless work ethic, getting every day and is a great leader.”

Queen has a 4.3 grade-point average and earned a 33 on his ACT.

“Wake Forest is a great fit both athletically and academically,” Volker said.

Volker said Queen’s goals are clear for his upcoming senior season.

“Emmett’s No. 1 goal is to help bring state championship No. 19 to Beechwood,” Volker said. “We expect him to eclipse his 2,700 yards passing and 45 total touchdowns as well.”

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