Batavia High School football coach Wayne Stacy steps down after four seasons

BATAVIA, Ohio — Batavia High School football coach Wayne Stacy has stepped down after four seasons with the program.

Batavia, a Division III, Region 12 program, had a 4-6 record this season including 1-4 in the Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference. The Bulldogs had an 8-3 record in 2024 after being 3-7 in 2023 and 1-9 in 2022.

"We want to thank Coach Stacy for his efforts in building the Bulldogs football program and coaching our student-athletes the past four years," Batavia athletic director Mark Pierson said. "He is leaving our program in a better place than it was when he arrived."

Batavia won two straight games in August to start this season. The Bulldogs earned a 2-0 record for the first time since the 2018 season.

“I am most proud of how hard the student-athletes at Batavia have worked,” Stacy wrote in a text message to WCPO 9 Sports.

“Building responsible young men who become strong husbands and fathers is the most important thing we do as football coaches. I look forward to continuing that mission in the future.”

The Batavia job is posted, Pierson said.

"My plan is to have someone ready for the December Board of Education meeting, but no later than the January Board of Education meeting," Pierson said.

"We are keeping an open mind during the hiring process. The goal is to find a transformational coach who is going to work with our student-athletes at all levels. We also are looking for a coach who continues to grow the program and who keeps us competitive."

Batavia is among multiple Greater Cincinnati schools with football head coaching vacancies including Clinton-Massie, Scott, Turpin and Wilmington.

The Turpin position was posted Tuesday and is open until Dec. 5, according to athletic director Tony Hemmelgarn.

The Wilmington football and girls soccer head coaching positions have been posted, according to athletic director Troy Diels.

Clinton-Massie plans to open the application process just before Thanksgiving, according to athletic director Brian Carey. The hiring committee plans to have a decision by mid-January to present to the board of education for hire.

Extra points



The Ohio Prep Sports Media Association's Southwest District all-star football teams are scheduled to be announced at noon Thursday.

The All-Ohio football teams are scheduled to be announced Dec. 8-11.

