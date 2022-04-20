Badin High School 2023 football player Braedyn Moore verbally commits to UC

HAMILTON, Ohio — Badin High School 2023 wide receiver/defensive back Braedyn Moore announced his verbal commitment Wednesday afternoon to the University of Cincinnati football program.

"I think once he went on his visit and got to know the coaches and established that relationship - he's a big guy on getting to know his coaches and develping and creating that relationship," Badin football coach Nick Yordy said. "...Being closer home probably definitely a little bit of a role in it. I told him it's decision, to go where he's happy and where he's comfortable. I think he feels that way at UC."

Moore, who is 6 feet 2 inches tall and 185 pounds, also had scholarship offers from schools that included West Virginia, Illinois, Duke, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Minnesota, Boston College, Connecticut and Mid-American Conference programs.

UC offered a scholarship to Moore on Feb. 2. Moore is the first Greater Cincinnati high school football in the 2023 class to verbally commit to the Bearcats.

He is the fifth Greater Cincinnati 2023 player to make a college football verbal commitment.

Moore was instrumental in helping Badin (14-1 in 2021) reached the Division III state final in Canton in December. The Rams were the state runner-up.

"We're expecting big things," Yordy said of Moore's senior season. "He's rarely come off the field since his sophomore year. We're going to expect the same this year. And I know people are probably going to be keying on him a little so we got to be aware of that and put the game plan together and get him involved as much as possible."

Moore had 61 receptions for 655 yards and four touchdowns for the Rams in 2021.

Defensively, Moore had 54 tackles (41 solo) and seven interceptions including two touchdown returns.

Moore was a Division III second-team all-state selection at wide receiver. He was a first-team all-district selection. He was a first-team all-Greater Catholic League Co-Ed selection.

