Anderson junior Brody Foley verbally commits to play football at Tennessee

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Anderson junior Brody Foley has verbally committed to play tight end at the University of Tennessee, according to Anderson football coach Evan Dreyer.

Foley, who is 6 feet 6 and 230 pounds, also had scholarship offers that included Auburn, Rutgers, Cincinnati, Illinois, Kentucky, Nebraska, Arkansas and Indiana among others.

Foley is rated Ohio's No. 16 player overall in the 2022 class by the 247 Sports Composite. He is rated the nation's No. 28 tight end nationally in his class.

Foley was a Division II second-team all-state selection at defensive line in 2020. He was a first-team all-Eastern Cincinnati Conference selection.

Anderson is scheduled to open the 2021 season at Princeton on Aug. 19.

