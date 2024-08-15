Anderson High School football team returns several key players, hungry for a championship

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Raptors are hungry.

A season after being a Division II state semifinalist, the Anderson High School football team wants to earn the next step in a postseason journey this year.

“We got a taste of it,” Anderson senior quarterback Justice Burnam said. “A little bit of a taste at the top but I want that full taste. Our whole team is coming together so we can actually taste what it feels like to actually be on top of everybody in (Division II).”

Anderson (13-2 in 2023) returns several key players including Burnam, who threw for 4,186 yards and accounted for 48 touchdowns (41 passing, four rushing) in 2023.

“Everybody knows him and his 40 touchdowns and how good he can be,” Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. “When he can play his best he’s really, really good. “It’s exciting to see his growth and to have a kid that loves Anderson football to lead our team is really, really special.”

Senior tight end Cade Piening (Central Florida verbal commit) returns and is a favorite target in the up-tempo Anderson offense.

“I think Caden has taken a step to make sure he is an elite tight end here,” Dreyer said. “His body has changed, he’s gotten bigger, he’s gotten faster. He’s super humble. I love that about Caden.”

Senior wide receiver Trace Jallick is among the other top players returning. He caught 120 passes for 1,267 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.

The Anderson defense features several talented players including sophomore defensive back Ashton “Ace” Alston and sophomore linebacker Antwoine Higgins Jr.

“This roster is really, really special,” Dreyer said. “But, at the same time trying to create a team with as much talent as you have. It’s very different in the fact of you bringing personalities, coaches’ personalities, you have a few new coaches. It’s been fun. To be honest with you, it’s been really, really exciting for me to see if we can manage and organize a great practice and a great team to get them to jell and play their best every Friday night.”

Anderson has learned to bond this preseason by being away from Charles L. Brown Stadium during a renovation. There is scheduled to be a new track, field and a new scoreboard.

“It’s exciting to see our team try to make this an impactful summer,” Dreyer said. “And building a team without a locker room which is very different.”

It’s why the Raptors can’t wait for the season opener Aug. 23 against visiting South Oldham.

“I think each day we’re hungry to play,” Piening said. “Everybody is just getting that itch.”

That hunger is to succeed on Friday nights where football is a special fabric to the Anderson Township community. Anderson is seeking its first state title since 2007.

“It’s crazy,” Piening said. “Just the lights on you, the band playing, the crowd going crazy. We’re all looking forward to it.”

