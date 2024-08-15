Watch Now
SportsHigh School Sports

Actions

Anderson High School football team returns several key players, hungry for a championship

Raptors earned a 13-2 record and a Division II regional title in 2023
Screenshot 2024-08-07 at 5.53.51 PM.png
Philip Lee/WCPO
Anderson senior quarterback Justice Burnam threw for 4,186 yards and 41 touchdowns in 2023. He helped to lead the Raptors to a Division II state semifinal.
Screenshot 2024-08-07 at 5.53.51 PM.png
Posted
and last updated

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Raptors are hungry.

A season after being a Division II state semifinalist, the Anderson High School football team wants to earn the next step in a postseason journey this year.

“We got a taste of it,” Anderson senior quarterback Justice Burnam said. “A little bit of a taste at the top but I want that full taste. Our whole team is coming together so we can actually taste what it feels like to actually be on top of everybody in (Division II).”

Anderson (13-2 in 2023) returns several key players including Burnam, who threw for 4,186 yards and accounted for 48 touchdowns (41 passing, four rushing) in 2023.

“Everybody knows him and his 40 touchdowns and how good he can be,” Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. “When he can play his best he’s really, really good. “It’s exciting to see his growth and to have a kid that loves Anderson football to lead our team is really, really special.”

Senior tight end Cade Piening (Central Florida verbal commit) returns and is a favorite target in the up-tempo Anderson offense.

“I think Caden has taken a step to make sure he is an elite tight end here,” Dreyer said. “His body has changed, he’s gotten bigger, he’s gotten faster. He’s super humble. I love that about Caden.”

Senior wide receiver Trace Jallick is among the other top players returning. He caught 120 passes for 1,267 yards and 12 touchdowns as a junior.

The Anderson defense features several talented players including sophomore defensive back Ashton “Ace” Alston and sophomore linebacker Antwoine Higgins Jr.

 “This roster is really, really special,” Dreyer said. “But, at the same time trying to create a team with as much talent as you have. It’s very different in the fact of you bringing personalities, coaches’ personalities, you have a few new coaches. It’s been fun. To be honest with you, it’s been really, really exciting for me to see if we can manage and organize a great practice and a great team to get them to jell and play their best every Friday night.”

Anderson has learned to bond this preseason by being away from Charles L. Brown Stadium during a renovation. There is scheduled to be a new track, field and a new scoreboard.

“It’s exciting to see our team try to make this an impactful summer,” Dreyer said. “And building a team without a locker room which is very different.”

It’s why the Raptors can’t wait for the season opener Aug. 23 against visiting South Oldham.

“I think each day we’re hungry to play,” Piening said. “Everybody is just getting that itch.”

That hunger is to succeed on Friday nights where football is a special fabric to the Anderson Township community. Anderson is seeking its first state title since 2007.

“It’s crazy,” Piening said. “Just the lights on you, the band playing, the crowd going crazy. We’re all looking forward to it.”

SIGN UP: Subscribe to our high school sports newsletter

More sports:
US gymnast Jordan Chiles speaks out after being stripped of Olympic bronze medal Reds fans can now scan their face instead of their tickets. Here's how it works Friedl homers twice on birthday, Reds rout the Cardinals 9-2 to sweep series

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
Reds fans can now scan their face instead of their tickets. Here's how it works
High school's football program has given one senior a path to success, despite adversity
After 4 straight regional final losses, Lakota West looks to get over the hump
Tips for saving on youth sports to support long-term physical and mental health
Tips for saving on youth sports to support long-term physical and mental health
US submits evidence that Jordan Chiles shouldn’t be stripped of bronze medal, appeals decision
US submits evidence that Jordan Chiles shouldn’t be stripped of bronze medal, appeals decision
Life after the Olympics: Gymnast Dominique Dawes on the transition
Life after the Olympics: Gymnast Dominique Dawes on the transition
Paris closes out the 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show
Paris closes out the 2024 Olympics with a final star-studded show
Cincinnati Bengals fans tailgate ahead of first preseason game of 2024 season
US women's soccer wins gold at 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Brazil
US women's soccer wins gold at 2024 Paris Olympics after defeating Brazil
Breaking may have made its Olympic debut, but here's where it all started
Breaking may have made its Olympic debut, but here's where it all started
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.