Anderson football team has significant expectations after being regional finalist

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — TJ Nelson can't help but smile when discussing his upcoming senior season with the Anderson High School football program.

"Everybody has been welcoming since day one," the Anderson senior safety said. "The transition is smooth. I love it."

Nelson, a Bowling Green verbal commit, and senior tight end Jack Sammarco, a West Virginia commit, enrolled at Anderson after being at Walnut Hills last season. Both players said they are expected to make a significant impact for the Raptors this year.

"They brought so much energy and toughness to this team," Anderson senior running back/slot receiver Brodey Berg said. "They continue to make us better."

In addition to the returning group of talented players, Nelson and Sammarco have added an extra element to the offense and defense this season for the Raptors (8-6), who were a Division II regional runner-up last season.

"I think we have a great potential to be a good football team," Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. "The guys have improved this offseason."

There are plenty of expectations for Anderson, which opens the season at South Oldham on Aug. 18 before the nine-game Eastern Cincinnati Conference schedule.

"We've been working so much harder this year," said Berg, who accounted for 39 touchdowns last season. "Putting in the work every single day. We don't have anybody who skips. And everybody is just holding each other accountable and making sure we're all going to be ready for the season."

Junior Justice Burnam is expected to take the majority of snaps at quarterback, according to Dreyer. The high-powered, up-tempo offense has plenty of talent. Sammarco and Piening will create interesting matchups for a defense.

"To put the twin towers out there is going be exciting because you can throw it to them, you can run it behind them," Dreyer said. "You can shift, you can motion — you can do a lot of different things behind those guys because their football IQ is through the roof and it's going to be a special season for those two guys."

There are several other returning playmakers including senior Mike Smith and junior wide receiver Trace Jallick. Seven offensive starters return while six defensive starters return. Junior kicker Landon Goethe also returns.

"They want to see what it's really like to go into a season where the expectations are really, really high," said Dreyer. "Our expectations are really high around here to get back to the regional finals."

