Anderson defeats Winton Woods in the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week

ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Anderson football team clinched at least a share of the Eastern Cincinnati Conference championship Friday night with a 47-21 win over visiting Winton Woods Friday night.

"It's a great feeling," Anderson coach Evan Dreyer said. "I'm really proud of our seniors and how we handled tonight. It was a playoff atmosphere. It was physical; it was fast. It was something special."

Anderson (8-1, 8-0 ECC) can win its third consecutive outright ECC title with a win at Loveland Oct. 23. The Raptors have won eight consecutive games this season overall. Anderson has won 42 consecutive games against Greater Cincinnati opponents.

Senior quarterback Owen Scalf had six touchdowns passes on 29 of 35 passing for 458 yards.

Senior wide receiver Tysin Weaver had 12 receptions for 222 yards and four touchdowns. Senior wide receiver Cooper Kathman had seven receptions for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

Anderson junior defensive back Brandon Bolender had 21 tackles (14 solo). Senior linebacker Antwoine Higgins had 13 tackles.

Anderson, the Division II state runner-up the past two seasons, clinched a top four spot in Division II, Region 8, according to playoff projections analyst Joe Eitel.

Anderson, which hosted its Senior Night on Friday, concludes the regular season at Loveland Oct. 23. The senior class is 26-1 at home since 2023, according to the Anderson football program.

The senior class created a lasting memory on Friday night. Anderson has won four consecutive games over Winton Woods. The rivalry dates back to 1999.

The most recent time Anderson lost to a Greater Cincinnati opponent was at Milford Sept. 8, 2023 (56-35).

Winton Woods (7-2), a Division I program, had won seven consecutive games entering Friday’s matchup. Winton Woods has unofficially clinched a playoff berth in Region 4.

Winton Woods plays host to Lebanon Oct. 23 to conclude the regular season.

The Ohio high school football playoffs start Oct. 30.

The top 12 teams in each region will qualify for the playoffs, with the top four seeds getting a first-round bye.

The 72 largest schools are in Division I, along with several schools that opted up to Division I for the 2026 season. Divisions II through VII are divided equally (approximately 106 schools in each division).

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