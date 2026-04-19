Former Miami University basketball player Eian Elmer signs with University of Wisconsin

OXFORD, Ohio — Former Miami University 6-foot-7 wing Eian Elmer has signed to play basketball at the University of Wisconsin.

The Badgers announced the signing on Saturday.

Elmer, a 2023 Taft High School graduate, entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month.

Elmer was a key player for the RedHawks this past season during a memorable journey to the NCAA Tournament. He started all 34 games.

The Covington, Kentucky, native averaged 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists during his junior season. He posted 30-plus points twice and had 20-plus on six occasions. Elmer made 72 3-pointers and posted a 42.9% mark from deep — both team highs.

Video tease: Watch the video above for more details on Eian Elmer's transfer to the University of Wisconsin.

"We are really excited to add another excellent addition to our spring signees," Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said.

"Eian brings a wealth of experience and scoring punch as a 6-7 wing. He played on one of the country's most successful teams at Miami (Ohio) that won 32 games. A terrific shooter, his skillset and production fit excellently into our plan as we build out next year's team. Throughout our evaluation process our staff loved his size, power and skill and truly believe he will thrive in our system. We can't wait to get Eian to Madison in June to join all his teammates as preparation begins for what appears to be another exciting Badger team," Gard said.

Elmer is the third transfer to join Wisconsin this spring.

This past season, Miami (32-2 record in 2025-26) set a new program record for wins in a season, breaking the mark of 25 set in the 2024-25 season.

The RedHawks, who earned national attention during the regular season, also hold the program record for the most consecutive home wins overall (31) and road wins overall (15).

Miami secured the best start for a program in MAC history, the most consecutive conference wins in MAC history and the longest win streak in MAC history.

The RedHawks are just the fifth program this century (NCAA Division I) to go undefeated during regular-season play.

Tennessee defeated Miami 78-56 March 20 in an NCAA Tournament game in Philadelphia.

Elmer helped to lead Taft to the 2022 Division III state championship at UD Arena.

Elmer was one of the first signees for Miami head coach Travis Steele in the Mid-American Conference program in November 2022.

A Mid-American Conference All-Freshman team selection in 2023-24, Elmer appeared in 32 games that season, starting in 19 contests. He averaged 7.0 points and 4.3 rebounds.

As a sophomore during the 2024-25 campaign, Elmer made 32 starts for the RedHawks and averaged 11 points. He led Miami with 50 steals and finished second in blocks with 24 and shot 40.0% from 3-pointers.