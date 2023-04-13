Browns, FirstEnergy end stadium naming rights agreement; home field will revert to 'Cleveland Browns Stadium'

The Cleveland Browns and FirstEnergy announced that they are ending their stadium naming rights agreement, which will return the Browns home stadium to its former name, Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The agreement between the Browns and FirstEnergy has been in place for the last 10 years, according to a news release from the team.

“Together with the Browns, we have worked to enrich our communities while increasing awareness of FirstEnergy as an energy leader. Since we signed this agreement ten years ago, our priorities have shifted as the company evolved from a competitive energy supplier to a regulated utility, and as a result, our corporate initiatives must also evolve,” said John Somerhalder, FirstEnergy’s interim president and CEO. “Like the rest of northern Ohio, we remain passionate Browns fans and will cheer them on in upcoming seasons. We also look forward to maintaining our deep relationships with civic, arts and other organizations to bring good energy to our communities.”

The team and the company have “reached an amicable decision to end their stadium naming rights agreement,” the team stated in a news release Thursday. The terms and conditions of the agreement were not disclosed.

“We’ve had a great association with FirstEnergy for more than two decades, and we appreciate this partnership and what it has created for our team and the broader northeast Ohio community,” Dave Jenkins, Haslam Sports Group COO said. “We reached this amicable agreement that is consistent with the productive relationship we have always enjoyed, and we wish FirstEnergy success with their future initiatives. Our home stadium will return to its former name, Cleveland Browns Stadium.”

Before it was FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland Browns Stadium opened in 1999, occupying the site of the former Cleveland Stadium, commonly called Cleveland Municipal Stadium, which was built in 1931 and served as the Browns' home field from their founding in 1946 until the 1995 season.

FirstEnergy's naming rights deal with the Browns was signed in 2013. It was to be a 17-year, $107 million agreement.

In 2022, a resolution was passed by Cleveland City Council urging FirstEnergy to remove its name from the Cleveland Browns stadium. Council passed the resolution 16-1. At the time, FirstEnergy said, “Through sponsorships like we have with the Browns, we look forward to continuing to enrich our communities for years to come.”

Watch our report from last year about the council's resolution below:

City Council passes resolution for FirstEnergy to remove name from Browns stadium

Related: City Council passes resolution for FirstEnergy to remove name from Browns stadium

This name change comes roughly three years since FirstEnergy first came under fire for its alleged involvement in a bribery scandal.

FirstEnergy agreed to a settlement that called for them to fully cooperate and pay a $230 million fine in connection with the scandal in 2021.

Watch our 2021 report on the settlement below:

FirstEnergy to pay $230M in settlement in Ohio bribery case

RELATED: FirstEnergy to pay $230M in settlement in Ohio bribery case

The company was accused by authorities of secretly funding a $60 million bribery scheme to help win legislative passage of a $1 billion bailout for two nuclear power plants operated by a wholly-owned subsidiary when the bill was passed in July 2019.

Now-former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and ex-GOP chair Matt Borges were convicted of racketeering conspiracy for their roles in the scandal, funneling nearly $61 million in dark money from the Akron-based power company and its subsidiary to elect Householder as speaker, solidify his power base, secure enough votes to pass a ratepayer-funded bailout of two nuclear plants and ensure it survived a ballot campaign to overturn it.

Watch our report from the day the jury returned the guilty verdicts here:

Ohio House speaker found guilty in public corruption trial

RELATED: Jury finds former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and co-defendant Matt Borges guilty

News 5 will have more on this developing story later today. Check back for updates.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.