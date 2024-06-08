Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Will Joe Burrow be on the cover of Madden NFL 25? Fans speculate after teaser drops

Until now, Joe Burrow has been in attendance at every other practice open to media members. Head coach Zac Taylor said the Bengals are giving him a day off every week. This day just happens to be one of them.
Joe Burrow
Posted at 9:22 PM, Jun 07, 2024

CINCINNATI — Who will be on the cover of Madden 25? Fans on the internet speculate it might be Cincinnati's own Joe Burrow gracing the front of the video game after EA released a teaser for its cover reveal Friday morning.

Just 11 seconds long, the teaser features a mysterious voice saying, "EA Sports, it's in the game." EA's white logo appears on the bottom of the screen before turning orange. Then, the date of the cover reveal — June 11 — appears in white before flashing orange.

Fans online have linked that mysterious voice to Burrow, a known gamer and one of the league's most popular players.

"Sounds like Burrow," one person responded to Madden's Instagram post.

"It's 100% Joe Shiesty," another said.

Aside from the 2023 cover, which featured John Madden himself, the Madden cover star has been a quarterback since 2020. Last year's cover featured Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen.

Still, some fans believe the voice sounds like reigning Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey, who had a better 2023 season than Burrow, who was injured for much of last year.

"How y'all not recognize that voice? It's CMC," one fan said on X (formerly Twitter).

There has also been speculation that Chiefs TE Travis Kelce would grace the cover after his romance with superstar Taylor Swift took the country (and NFL broadcasts) by storm.

Still, neither Kelce nor McCaffrey's teams feature the orange color shown in the teaser video.

If Burrow is the cover star, you can bet Bengals fans will be stressed about the Madden curse. While EA denies any so-called curse, the history books tell us a decent amount of cover stars dating back to 2000 have dealt with major injuries or a decline in production after becoming the face of the game.

The good news? Madden's most recent cover stars (Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen) don't appear to have been hit by the curse.

More Bengals news:
Cincy breathes sigh of relief after Burrow's absence turned out to be a day off

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
WNBA, players are gaining more national recognition, along with opinions
WNBA, players are gaining more national recognition, along with opinions
Chipotle will give away free burritos during the NBA Finals
Chipotle will give away free burritos during the NBA Finals
Where's Joe? Burrow not at Bengals practice, fans worry
MLB bans Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for life for betting on baseball
MLB bans Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for life for betting on baseball
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the French Open with a knee injury and will lose the No. 1 ranking
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the French Open with a knee injury and will lose the No. 1 ranking
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor speaks to media after QB Joe Burrow was absent
Ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani pleads guilty in sports betting case
Ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani pleads guilty in sports betting case
MLB bans Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for life for betting on baseball
MLB bans Padres infielder Tucupita Marcano for life for betting on baseball
Moeller pitcher named Gatorade Ohio Baseball Player of the Year
Simone Biles continues Olympic prep by cruising to her 9th U.S. Championships title
Simone Biles continues Olympic prep by cruising to her 9th U.S. Championships title
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream!