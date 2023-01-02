Who Dey Chicks bring life to the parties at Longworth Hall

CINCINNATI — If fans follow the loudest music near Longworth Hall ahead of a Bengals home game, it'll likely lead them right to the Who Dey Chicks.

"We tell the guys let us take your chick off your hands on Sundays," said Sonji Rogers, CEO and founder of the Who Dey Chicks.

If you're looking for the ladies, look no further than a Who Dey Chicks tailgate.

"We [are] not hard to find. It's a lady DJ, it's women bartenders, it's women on the mic, it's women setting up, there's women cooking," Who Dey Chicks member Tina Wilson said.

The Who Dey Chicks have been rocking at Longworth Hall since 2015. But, Rogers said they came from humble beginnings.

"I decided let me just get a couple girls together. Let's just go down and tailgate," Rogers said.

Wilson was in the original group of 13 and said it rapidly grew.

"I was just at awe, like, wow, all these ladies just getting along, having fun," Who Dey Chicks member Venita Drye said. "I knew at that moment I wanted to be a Who Dey Chick."

If fans want to get a one-of-a-kind experience with the Who Dey Chicks, Drye said showing up early is key.

"We start about 6, 7, 8 at the latest," said Drye. "If you come in at eight, nine o'clock, you're late. We're already turned up by then."

So put on your dancing shoes, your best black and orange, and cheer on the Bengals with the coolest chicks in town.

"It's amazing. That's what Sundays are all about," Drye said.

You can find more information about the Who Dey Chicks on their website.