Paul Brown Stadium Super Bowl watch party: Will it happen? County discusses options

CINCINNATI — Call it the watch for the "watch party."

“What we are looking at at this point, is an event in the bowl,” said Hamilton County Administrator Jeff Alutto, who stated Tuesday that his staff is working out the logistics of what it would take to put on a Super Bowl watch party at Paul Brown Stadium.

“I’ve been in touch with our partners the Cincinnati Bengals, to other organizations whether it’s the Chamber to the CVB… I’m happy to report, all of our partnerships that I have mentioned and others have been extremely cooperative. They’ve all been great and want to help us pull this off,” said Alutto.

The idea was first tossed out last week by Commissioner Alicia Reece, who pushed to host a watch party at the stadium for the Bengals-Chiefs game in the AFC Championship. However, the county said there simply wasn’t enough time to coordinate the event.

This time around there are two weeks to plan.

“We have to make sure there is adequate security staff, we have to make sure concessions are available. We have to make sure when people get in, they can actually see the game,” said Alutto.

Reece believes it’s a good opportunity to bring more tourism to Cincinnati and Hamilton County, as well as give back to taxpayers who helped fund the stadium.

“We want to have something where we get a return on our investment. California, they didn’t invest in our stadium here. So we go to California, we’re not getting a dime out of California,” said Reece.

She said this could be bigger than a watch party and include a weekend-long event.

"We've got an opportunity to put a package together that would include a Super Bowl type of experience right here in Cincinnati," Reece said. "People can come and book hotels and they can come for an entire weekend. They can come on Thursday and leave on Monday."

She said a large weekend event could boost the local economy, taking advantage of fans who would otherwise watch from home because they can't be at the game in Los Angeles. Kickoff is at 6:30 p.m. Reece said she's been in touch with Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval about a parade and rally.

However, there are some concerns.

Commissioner Denise Driehaus questioned how many people will actually attend the event. That number will affect everything from cost, to security.

She also questioned the cost itself.

Board President Stephanie Summerow Dumas is concerned about COVID-19.

“I don’t want to be the one to say the county is hosting an event, with the way the numbers are as it relates to COVID,” she said.

Alutto hopes to have a more clear answer on if the watch party is possible by the end of this week or early next week. The event will be pending board approval.

Hamilton county commission is discussing hosting a #SuperBowl watch party at Paul Brown Stadium. County administrator says all partners are on board. But there are still a lot of logistic to work out. He wants to be able to announce ticketing for this at end of the week. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/dBdHA54P64 — Mariel Carbone (@MarielCarbone) February 1, 2022

