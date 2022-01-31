WATCH: Bengals fans celebrate game-winning field goal, AFC Championship

The Bengals are going to the Super Bowl — and finally facing a team not named the San Francisco 49ers! While fans at Arrowhead got to watch Evan McPherson's game-winning kick in person, many fans gathered at Tri-State restaurants and houses for watch parties.

Here are just some of our favorite fan reactions to the final play of the game:

1. The Banks: It was cold in Cincinnati, but that didn't stop hundreds of people from watching the game outside at The Banks. As McPherson's kick crosses the goal posts, fans go crazy while "Welcome to the Jungle" plays.

The Banks was going wild! pic.twitter.com/Wf0Wnh8o5h — Seth Davis (@SethDavis55) January 31, 2022

2. Baby Bengals: We may be a liiiiittle biased, but try to tell us this video of reporter Larry Seward's son celebrating the win doesn't make you smile! "NoooOOOBODY!"

"Hear them Bengals growling..." Sara Elizabeth shared this video of one young fan singing the team to victory!

3. The "I can't look"-ers: At this watch party, shared by Stephanie Layton, two fans decided not to watch McPherson's final kick. "I might hyperventilate," one said.

4. Wings & Rings: Amy Chandler shared this video of fans at Wings & Rings in Liberty Township celebrating the win. As you can imagine, the place gets just a little loud.

From Wings & Rings in Liberty Twp! Who Dey, baby!! pic.twitter.com/ZwavxBFUwC — Amy Chandler (@mom2maxman) January 31, 2022

5. Silver Spring House: Yep, that's a conga line you see in Sycamore Township.

Cincinnati going wild!!! Silver Spring House in Sycamore Twp erupts!🧡🖤🧡🖤🧡 Whodey!!! pic.twitter.com/hT572n1vR9 — Julie O'Neill WCPO (@JulieONeillWCPO) January 31, 2022

6. Is that Joe Shiesty?: Caroline Reevie shared a video of the 94-year-old fan celebrating like QB1.

This 94 year old is saying Who Dey!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qqiuCDvaxn — Caroline Reevie KCRG (@caroline_reevie) January 31, 2022

7. Dog gets in on the celebration: One watch party ran around the house while celebrating — their dog was quick to join.

8. "Grown man tears": The win was emotional for much of Who Dey Nation. These fans weren't afraid to cry — and fall to the ground after the kick was good.

Grown men tears with no shame. pic.twitter.com/QTuPp5JE6s — Jake Boyles (🏴‍☠️ , 🏴‍☠️ ) (@JakeBoyles) January 31, 2022

9. MadTree Brewing: The "Who Dey" chant broke out as Bengals players flooded the field in their overtime win.

Keep on sharing those winning reactions! And get ready to share some more come Feb. 13!

READ MORE

How to get cheap Super Bowl tickets and flights to LA: Sticker shock is real

Bengals owner Mike Brown: AFC Championship 'is a proud, proud moment' for Cincinnati