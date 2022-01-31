Watch
How to get cheap Super Bowl tickets and flights to LA: Sticker shock is real

What it will cost to see the Bengals in the Big Game
Charlie Riedel/AP
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson (2) celebrates after kicking a 31-yard field goal during overtime in the AFC championship NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Bengals won 27-24. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 7:16 PM, Jan 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-30 20:04:55-05

CINCINNATI — The drought is over. For the first time since 1989, long before many Cincinnati Bengals fans were born, the Bengals are heading to the Super Bowl.

But if you hoping to score a seat to the Big Game at SoFi Statium in Los Angeles, be prepared to spend some money.

Actually, a lot of money. If you have a car to sell, you might want to do it now.

Face value tickets started around $900 for upper deck seats, but those are impossible to get now. Almost all went to deep-pocked corporate executives, and others with good connections.

What you will have to pay

As of Sunday night, shortly after the Bengals victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, tickets were starting around $6,000 for the upper level, according to a check of Ticketmaster, StubHub, and Vivid Seats.

Better seats will cost around $10,000 each.

The most expensive seats are going for as much as $75,000 each, the price of a very nice SUV or small lake house, according to The Sporting News.

So you are thinking of breaking the bank and spending $12,000 for a pair of tickets? Don't forget round trip arfare to LAX, currently around $600 for Super Bowl weekend, though that is chump change compared to the ticket prices. American Airlines announced it would add nonstop flights from CVG to LAX Super Bowl week.

Plus, decent hotels near SoFi stadium will set you back $400 a night or more.

So even a "budget" trip to the Super Bowl, with the worst seats in the house, will run about $15,000 for a couple.

Compared to last Super Bowl appearance....

The last time the Bengals played in the Super Bowl, at then Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami, FL in 1989, face value tickets were just $100 according to The Bleacher Report, and you could get into the stadium for around $500.

But the Bengals lost that game to the 49ers. Hopefully this game will have a much better outcome for Bengals Nation.

As always, don't waste your money.

