Video shows Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt's car involved in rollover crash day before Steelers game

COVINGTON, Ky. — Just two months after Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was cited for reckless driving and driving without a license in Cincinnati, Covington officers responded to a rollover crash involving his vehicle.

Video obtained by WCPO 9 shows a Jeep belonging to Taylor-Britt traveling near the intersection of Scott Street and 4th Street before crashing into a parked car, flipping upside down early in the morning on Saturday, Nov. 15. The cars move out of frame, but within minutes, people can be seen walking up to the scene.

"They're out the car — they're good, they're good," one woman yells to another.

Then, one woman points off to the side and says, "I think that's the guy, though." Another person responds, "It was. He just fled the scene."

Body camera footage shows officers arrive at the scene and remark that no one is in the car — "they all fled, I guess," one officer says.

Then, a man who identifies himself as Taylor-Britt's brother, walks up to the scene. He tells officers it's his brother's car, but that Taylor-Britt was not in it.

"I had a female in it — she was drunk driving, and this happened," the man said.

He told officers the woman, whom he met at a club, ran off, and he tried to run after her, which is why he left the scene. He then tells them he was in the passenger seat.

However, a witness told officers she saw Booker and another man get inside a white car that took off from the scene. Additionally, the officers note how far back the driver's seat was.

"The girl's supposed to be 5-foot-4 driving that car with that seat all the way back," one officer says to another. "Ain't no way. A dude was driving it. The football player was driving it."

When the officer asks the man where Taylor-Britt is, he responds that he's at home.

"He has a game Sunday, so," he said.

The Bengals played the Steelers in Pittsburgh the following day, where Taylor-Britt suffered a season-ending injury.

In another officer's body camera footage, which is almost completely blacked out, the officer can be heard at Taylor-Britt's home as the cornerback appeared to be talking on the phone with his mother.

"The f—king car is flipped over," Taylor-Britt says.

When the woman asks if he was in the car, he responds, "Yes, I was, but nobody (was) injured in the car."

The officer asks if Taylor-Britt is hurt, remarking that he has blood on his shoulder. Taylor-Britt said he's fine.

When Taylor-Britt is asked if he has his driver's license, he responds, "not on me," saying his attorney was just in court "figuring that out."

Officers asked Taylor-Britt who was driving and who took him away from the scene. The Bengal said his brother was driving the car, and people who were with them at a club and following them home grabbed him when they saw what happened.

When officers tell Taylor-Britt that his story does not match up with his brother's, he calls Booker, who repeats his story on the phone.

"Fabo, let's keep it gangster, brother, because now it sounds like a bunch of whatchacallit going on ... I did give a story to them that you were driving and they're confused now," Taylor-Britt said.

He then tells his brother, "better lock in."

When he asks him again who the driver was, the man responds, "Me."

He then tells an officer at the scene that he was driving and reached for a phone from a woman who was in the passenger seat, taking his eye off the road and losing control, crashing into the parked car.

At Taylor-Britt's home, officers ask when he leaves for his game — "Tomorrow, two o'clock," Taylor Britt said.

"You gonna beat 'em or what?" an officer asks.

"What kind of question is that?" Taylor-Britt responds jokingly as the officer laughs.

Taylor-Britt was never charged in the crash.