Updates: Bengals defense forces 3-and-out on first drive for second week in a row

CHICAGO — The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to bounce back in the preseason with a victory Saturday against the Chicago Bears.

Live Updates:

For the second week in a row, the Bengals defense forced a 3-and-out. Bears QB and No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams was 0-for-3 passing on his first series in the game.

The Bengals are coming off their 17-14 preseason opener loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Bears have beaten both the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills in the preseason.

Cincinnati is also reeling from a slew of injuries this past week.

On Monday, head coach Zac Taylor announced 2024 first-round draft pick Amarius Mims would be out for "several weeks" due to a pectoral injury.

During a joint practice between the Bears and Bengals on Thursday, offensive tackle D'Ante Smith and running back Chris Evans suffered injuries and were carted off. Evans will miss the regular season with a torn patellar tendon, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. Right tackle Trent Brown also left the practice due to lower back tightness.

The expectation for Saturday's game is that most starters will not play, but earlier this week, Taylor said one starter, who he did not name, would see game time.

With Joe Burrow obviously on the sidelines and backup Jake Browning nursing a rib injury, Cincinnati will see Logan Woodside — who had playing time against the Buccaneers last week — suit up for the QB spot with Rocky Lombardi on the bench.

In terms of good news the Bengals had this week, kicker Evan McPherson put the money in "Money Mac" by signing a three-year, $16.5 million contract extension.

The Bengals also celebrated the announcement of the team's all-orange uniforms for their season opener against the New England Patriots. The team is also encouraging fans to "Orange Out" for the "Open In Orange" event.

The Bengals and Bears kick off at 1 p.m. at Soldier Field.

