Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Updates: Bengals defense forces 3-and-out on first drive for second week in a row

We wanted to know where you could get Bengals gear at the lowest price, so we asked on social media and got hundreds of comments sharing recommendations.
Bengals Buccaneers Preseason 2024
Posted
and last updated

CHICAGO — The Cincinnati Bengals are looking to bounce back in the preseason with a victory Saturday against the Chicago Bears.

Live Updates:

For the second week in a row, the Bengals defense forced a 3-and-out. Bears QB and No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams was 0-for-3 passing on his first series in the game.

—————————

The Bengals are coming off their 17-14 preseason opener loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while the Bears have beaten both the Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills in the preseason.

Cincinnati is also reeling from a slew of injuries this past week.

On Monday, head coach Zac Taylor announced 2024 first-round draft pick Amarius Mims would be out for "several weeks" due to a pectoral injury.

During a joint practice between the Bears and Bengals on Thursday, offensive tackle D'Ante Smith and running back Chris Evans suffered injuries and were carted off. Evans will miss the regular season with a torn patellar tendon, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. Right tackle Trent Brown also left the practice due to lower back tightness.

The expectation for Saturday's game is that most starters will not play, but earlier this week, Taylor said one starter, who he did not name, would see game time.

With Joe Burrow obviously on the sidelines and backup Jake Browning nursing a rib injury, Cincinnati will see Logan Woodside — who had playing time against the Buccaneers last week — suit up for the QB spot with Rocky Lombardi on the bench.

In terms of good news the Bengals had this week, kicker Evan McPherson put the money in "Money Mac" by signing a three-year, $16.5 million contract extension.

The Bengals also celebrated the announcement of the team's all-orange uniforms for their season opener against the New England Patriots. The team is also encouraging fans to "Orange Out" for the "Open In Orange" event.

The Bengals and Bears kick off at 1 p.m. at Soldier Field.

Follow along with WCPO sports reporter Marshall Kramsky:

More Bengals news:
Bengals to wear all-orange uniforms for home opener against Patriots 'Money Mac' gets paid: Bengals, Evan McPherson agree on contract extension Plans presented for Ted Karras' project for adults with disabilities in Harrison

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
'We got something to prove' | Withrow football program enters a new era
Breaking may have made its Olympic debut, but here's where it all started
Breaking may have made its Olympic debut, but here's where it all started
Anderson football returning several key players, hungry for a championship
Who Dey think gonna pay full price? How to find Bengals gear for less
Reds fans can now scan their face instead of their tickets. Here's how it works
High school's football program has given one senior a path to success, despite adversity
After 4 straight regional final losses, Lakota West looks to get over the hump
Tips for saving on youth sports to support long-term physical and mental health
Tips for saving on youth sports to support long-term physical and mental health
US submits evidence that Jordan Chiles shouldn’t be stripped of bronze medal, appeals decision
US submits evidence that Jordan Chiles shouldn’t be stripped of bronze medal, appeals decision
Life after the Olympics: Gymnast Dominique Dawes on the transition
Life after the Olympics: Gymnast Dominique Dawes on the transition
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.