Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Tyler Boyd feels 'more than ready' in return to offseason practice

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd joined Bengals practice for the first time this offseason
Bengals Football
Aaron Doster/AP
Cincinnati Bengals' Tyler Boyd carries the ball in a drill during a practice at the NFL football team's training field in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Bengals Football
Posted at 5:58 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 17:58:34-04

CINCINNATI — There was a noticeable difference in energy at Tuesday's Bengals practice. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd returned to practice with his team in Cincinnati for the first time this offseason.

Boyd will be a free agent after this year.

"This is my home for now, I'm not going to worry about the unexpected. I'm here to finish this year out and whatever happens, happens," Boyd said. "I know we have a very high chance of making a Super Bowl, and even winning. This is where I want to be, whether I come up with a new deal or not."

The Bengals used their fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft to select wide receiver Charlie Jones, who plays a very similar style of football to Boyd. Boyd said he plans to continue his role as the mentor and veteran in the wide receiver room.

"I got to help guys get better, I'm not going to be playing ball forever ... I'm going to go out there and communicate with them, talk to them a little bit, try to get them comfortable," Boyd said. "You know when rookies come in they are going to be a little timid, trying to find your place on the team. You can't really do that until you just relax and feel welcome by guys like me, so I just want to make them feel appreciated."

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Boyd has no ego, always willing to help those around him.

"There is no one on this team that he wouldn't help put his arm around and make sure they understand the way that we do things," Taylor said. "Even if it takes a rep away from him ... he's a great mentor to a lot of these young players that we have."

The 2023 season is getting closer by the day. Taylor told the media in a press conference that the Green Bay Packers will come to Cincinnati for a joint practice Wednesday, Aug. 9 ahead of the Packers vs. Bengals preseason game on Friday, Aug. 11.

More Bengals news:
Meet the barber who cut Joe Burrow's new hairdo Who has better Joe Burrow fans: Cincy or LSU? Show your support for a good cause WATCH: Bengals DE Sam Hubbard takes on escape room with fan

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.