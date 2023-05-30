Tyler Boyd feels 'more than ready' in return to offseason practice

CINCINNATI — There was a noticeable difference in energy at Tuesday's Bengals practice. Wide receiver Tyler Boyd returned to practice with his team in Cincinnati for the first time this offseason.

Boyd will be a free agent after this year.

"This is my home for now, I'm not going to worry about the unexpected. I'm here to finish this year out and whatever happens, happens," Boyd said. "I know we have a very high chance of making a Super Bowl, and even winning. This is where I want to be, whether I come up with a new deal or not."

For the first time this offseason at #Bengals practice. Joe Burrow to Tyler Boyd.

The Bengals used their fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft to select wide receiver Charlie Jones, who plays a very similar style of football to Boyd. Boyd said he plans to continue his role as the mentor and veteran in the wide receiver room.

"I got to help guys get better, I'm not going to be playing ball forever ... I'm going to go out there and communicate with them, talk to them a little bit, try to get them comfortable," Boyd said. "You know when rookies come in they are going to be a little timid, trying to find your place on the team. You can't really do that until you just relax and feel welcome by guys like me, so I just want to make them feel appreciated."

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Boyd has no ego, always willing to help those around him.

"There is no one on this team that he wouldn't help put his arm around and make sure they understand the way that we do things," Taylor said. "Even if it takes a rep away from him ... he's a great mentor to a lot of these young players that we have."

Zac Taylor on Tyler Boyd's first practice back: "he's the same guy every single day, always a great attitude" he's the example of the culture we (the #Bengals) want to be about.

The 2023 season is getting closer by the day. Taylor told the media in a press conference that the Green Bay Packers will come to Cincinnati for a joint practice Wednesday, Aug. 9 ahead of the Packers vs. Bengals preseason game on Friday, Aug. 11.