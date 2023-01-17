Tickets for possible Bills-Chiefs AFC championship to go on sale ahead of divisional round

CINCINNATI — This weekend's divisional matchups have not yet been played, but the NFL is already selling tickets for a neutral-site AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

The league has directed both teams to start selling tickets for the game, which would be at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 18. In an announcement, the NFL said Bills and Chiefs season ticket members can buy tickets starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Non-season ticket holders will be able to register for a presale that starts at 9 a.m. Friday.

Of course, neither team has secured their spot in the AFC championship. The Bills play the Cincinnati Bengals at 3 p.m. Sunday, while the Chiefs host the Jacksonville Jaguars Saturday afternoon.

If the Bills and Chiefs win, remaining tickets for the championship will go on sale to the public Monday, Jan. 23. If either team loses, fans will receive a full refund.

Owners of the 32 franchises decided on a neutral site championship game between Buffalo and Kansas City weeks ago when the NFL canceled the Bengals-Bills regular season game after Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

The decision was made because the Chiefs (14-3) played one more game than the Bills (13-3). The Chiefs also, obviously, played one more game than the Bengals (12-4), but Cincinnati's extra loss meant there will not be a neutral site if the Bengals and Chiefs once again meet in the AFC championship.

If the Bills and Chiefs had lost their final regular season game, though, a possible Bengals-Chiefs championship game would have been at a neutral site.

If the Bengals and Chiefs win their respective divisional games, the AFC championship will be in Kansas City. If the Chiefs are upset by the Jaguars, the winner of Bengals-Bills will host the championship.