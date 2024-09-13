Tee Higgins doubtful for Bengals' Week 2 matchup with Chiefs

CINCINNATI — Bengals receiver Tee Higgins is doubtful for Cincinnati's Week 2 matchup with reigning Super Bowl champs the Kansas City Chiefs.

Higgins did not practice the entire week while dealing with a hamstring injury he suffered before Week 1.

Also listed as doubtful for Sunday's game are rookie OT Amarius Mims, who was limited in practice this week with a pectoral injury, and TE Tanner Hudson, who has been dealing with a knee injury.

Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins won't be available at Arrowhead due to a thumb injury while LB Logan Wilson, who did not practice earlier this week, appears to be ready to go.

Another positive for the Bengals this weekend? Head coach Zac Taylor said "it's been a great week" with Ja'Marr Chase, who was a full participant in practice after a sit-in during training camp during contract negotiations.

Chase told reporters on Thursday he spoke to his fellow receivers about how "we couldn't ask for a better opportunity to bounce back from a game."

The team is hoping to have a better showing than they did in their season-opening loss to the New England Patriots.

"For us, it's just Week 2. It's the next opponent, and we're excited to turn the page and move forward," Taylor said. "We got the taste out of our mouth, we’re done with that and now we get a chance to move forward."

What's better than moving forward with a win over one of your biggest rivals?

"I'm sure they know we don't like them, we know they don't like us, the energy's already there," said Chase.