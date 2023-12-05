Ted Karras is Bengals' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are nominating offensive lineman Ted Karras for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, according to a Tuesday press release from the team.

The award is the NFL's most prestigious honor, acknowledging players who excel and make an impact in their communities.

The Bengals point to Karras' community outreach efforts last year, when Karras began selling his fan-favorite Cincy Hat and donating the proceeds.

Since Karras started Cincy Hat in 2022, it has generated more than $800,000 in sales; Karras has donated $325,000 directly to Village of Merici, based in Karras' hometown of Indianapolis. Village of Merici is a nonprofit community that provides services and living spaces for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Over the last year, Karras has also personally matched $100,000 in donations. The Cincy Hat has sold over 22,000 hats to date.

One of Karras' goals with the fundraiser is to help Village of Merici serve more adults through direct services and independent housing opportunities. So far, it's working; Village of Merici has expanded the number of adults it helps by 60% in the past year.

"I'm truly honored," said Karras in a press release. "I'm so grateful to be a part of Village of Merici and grateful to everyone in the Cincinnati community. I can't believe how this project turned into something like this. What a very humbling experience."

As a nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, Karras will sport a helmet decal for the rest of the season, in recognition of his accomplishments.

All 32 nominees will be honored during the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII and the winner of the award will be announced on Feb. 8.