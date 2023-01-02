'Stripes don't come easy': Cincinnati's Black Owned thrives as Bengals players don designs

CINCINNATI — If you're looking for new Bengals merch with a bit more swag, look no further than Black Owned.

As the only Black-owned business to have an NFL license with the team, this is Black Owned's second partnership with the Bengals for Game Dey apparel.

"When you see that NFL sticker that says licensed ... I think that's pretty big for a local brand," Black Owned founder Means Cameron said.

Cameron is Cincinnati born and bred, so there's no doubt he's rocking with the home team.

"Not a new fan, not a fairweather fan, through the highs and the lows, stripes don't come easy," he said.

And he knows that motto better than most. In 2011, he and his business partner, Merk Ervin, started the brand selling by selling shirts out of the trunk of Cameron's Honda. Now, the brand is as distinct as the stripes on a Bengal.

Down on Elm Street, the shop welcomes fans to the jungle, where they can shop for designs that put a twist on the usual team merch.

"We've gotten into taking what is traditional sports looks and tweaking them and giving them a more streetwear feel," Cameron said.

Black Owned Black Owned's "Stripes Don't Come Easy" campaign

The collaboration between Black Owned and the Bengals came from a recommendation. And last year's partnership was so successful, Cameron decided to launch a new capsule this year.

Their most popular piece is the bomber jacket, seen on the likes of Sam Hubbard, Tyler Boyd and, most famously, Joe Burrow.

"It's hard to get NFL players, NBA players, artists to wear local brands because it doesn't always give off luxury," Cameron said. "That was a big moment for this capsule."

via Black Owned Joe Burrow in a Black Owned bomber jacket

Black Owned unveiled its newest collection including a reversible bomber to commemorate the White Bengal uniform, the brand's first knitted piece and even a onesie.

Soon, the Bearcats will get a piece of the action as well. Cameron says Black Owned received an NCAA license to sell University of Cincinnati merchandise.

"We've come together to build something that will live forever and it's all possible but it takes hard work," Cameron said. "We just want to be a beacon of hope and light here in Cincinnati and our brand has done that."

You can find Black Owned Game Dey Merch at their store at 822 Elm Street or the Bengals Pro Shop at Paycor stadium. You can also visit their website.