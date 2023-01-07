Sarah Taylor, wife of Zac Taylor, teams up with NFL coaches' wives to deliver kids' cards to Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI — Sarah Taylor, the wife of Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, delivered hundreds of cards from local students to UC Medical Center Friday for Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Taylor said she collected handmade cards from 40 schools in Cincinnati — and even more out of town — wishing Hamlin a speedy recovery after he collapsed on the field during the Bengals-Bills Monday Night Football game.

The Bills said Hamlin went into cardiac arrest. While he's still in the hospital, doctors said Hamlin has made "remarkable" progress and is able to talk with friends and family. Hopefully, he'll have time to read letters like the one Edwin sent.

"Dear Damar Hamlin, I am so sorry about your injury," Edwin wrote. "I was up till 3:00 a.m. thinking about you. Get better soon the Bills are nothing without you."

Provided by Sarah Taylor

Taylor's son, Brooks, joined his fifth-grade class at Cardinal Pacelli in writing a letter to Hamlin.

"He got really hurt — and he's not just a player, he's a person too, so we need to support him so he gets better," Brooks Taylor said.

Many of the students said they saw what happened and felt like making the cards helped them feel better as well.

"Everybody wants to be part of something," said Terri Cento, Cardinal Pacelli principal. "And sometimes in cases like this when you're like so far removed, but yet you've seen it, like, 'What could I do to help the situation?' So sometimes just a simple thing is making a card and sending it makes you feel better."

Taylor has also been working with fellow NFL coaches' wives to deliver cards from across the country. She said she is waiting on cards from Kansas City and Seattle.