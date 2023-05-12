Sam Hubbard and Ted Karras win championship in fowling tournament

CINCINNATI — In an interview with WCPO before Thursday's fowling tournament, Sam Hubbard said he typically doesn't do well in the competition.

"I've gotten knocked out in the first or second round each year," said Hubbard. "I'm gonna try to go for it this year, year three."

That changed Thursday night, in what was another successful year for the fundraiser.

Sam Hubbard is a defensive end with the Cincinnati Bengals, but also a Cincinnati native and Moeller High School graduate.

In three years, the Sam Hubbard Foundation has raised over $600 thousand at the fowling tournament, according to Hubbard, himself.

"It's our biggest fundraising event," said Hubbard. "[We get to spend] time with the fans that do so much for us on the field. I've got some current players coming out. It's just a good time."

This year, the tournament was – according to the foundation – the largest fowling tournament of its kind, ever; not just in Cincinnati, but anywhere.

There were 240 teams (of two) and the tournament sold-out in just 48 hours.

"It's pretty amazing to see the lines (of people) coming out for Sam Hubbard. Obviously he's the hometown guy. He's just a great guy," said Lindsay Reisert, Managing Director of the Sam Hubbard Foundation. "Being able to expand our programs and outreach, and help food insecurities. it's just unbelievable."

Sam Hubbard's partner in this year's tournament was Bengals teammate Ted Karras – the team's starting center.

Despite Sam's admitted lack of success in past years, Sam and Ted rolled through the bracket this year, and won the championship.

Sam Hubbard posted this video on his Instagram story Thursday night:

Sam Hubbard and Ted Karras win fowling tournament (From Sam Hubbard's IG story)

So, apparently Sam not only plays lacrosse and returns fumbles 98 yards... He's now a fowling champion, along with being a continued steward for those in need, through his ever-growning foundation.