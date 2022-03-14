Reports: C.J. Uzomah to sign with New York Jets

CINCINNATI — C.J. Uzomah, the tight end who became a fan favorite during Cincinnati's Super Bowl run, is headed to New York.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the former Bengal will sign a three-year, $24 million deal with the New York Jets. The NFL Network is reporting the same deal.

Drafted by the Bengals in 2015, Uzomah became an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 season. He recorded a career-high 493 receiving yards and five touchdowns after his first full season with quarterback Joe Burrow.

The 29-year-old missed the majority of the 2020 season after tearing his Achilles tendon in a game against the Browns. Uzomah played in Super Bowl LVI despite being carted off the field in the first quarter of the AFC championship game with an MCL sprain.

Uzomah ripped off his knee brace in front of the 30,000 Bengals fans attending Cincinnati's Super Bowl pep rally in February, swearing he would not miss "the biggest game of my life."

WATCH: Bengals' C.J. Uzomah rips off knee brace, says 'I'm not missing the biggest game of my life'

During the 2021 postseason, Uzomah gave away tickets to AFC Championship and promised to "take a bath in chili" if the team won the Super Bowl.

While Cincinnati fell to the Los Angeles Rams on Super Bowl Sunday, the Bengals placed a franchise tag on safety Jessie Bates III and have signed two offensive linemen during free agency in hopes of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy next season.

