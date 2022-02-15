Report: Joe Burrow's knee injury won't require surgery

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow will not need surgery following a knee injury in Super Bowl LVI, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Rapoport said on NFL NOW the Bengals quarterback is believed to have sprained his knee during a sack by Rams pass rusher Von Miller in the fourth quarter Sunday. He limped off the field after the team failed to convert a third-and-9 with less than 12 minutes in the game, but finished the game.

"(I'll) get checked out after the game when we get back to Cincinnati," Burrow said in a post-game press conference, "but I wasn't coming out."

Rapoport said Burrow will have to rehab the injury, but the sprain will not require surgery and "shouldn't drastically alter his offseason."

#Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered a knee injury in the Super Bowl that won't require surgery, sources say, based on initial tests. He’ll have to rehab, but the sprain shouldn’t drastically alter his offseason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 15, 2022

The Bengals said in a statement head coach Zac Taylor would provide an update on Burrow's knee during a press conference Wednesday.

Burrow's first professional season ended after just 10 games when he suffered a left knee injury against Washington in November 2020. The former No. 1 pick underwent surgery for a torn ACL and MCL, working his way back to health for Cincinnati's 2021 training camp. While he started the same, Burrow and his father Jimmy said he likely was not back to full health until after the team's bye week.

One year after his injury, Burrow was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year as he led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.

MORE ON THE BENGALS

How Super Bowl run will impact Cincinnati Bengals finances

Burrow: Bengals will 'keep getting better' after Super Bowl

WATCH: Bengals return to Cincinnati after Super Bowl LVI loss