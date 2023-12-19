Watch Now
Report: Ja'Marr Chase likely to 'miss some time' after MRI on shoulder

Ja'Marr Chase Bengals
Zach Bolinger/AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) lines up before the snap during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Cincinnati.
Ja'Marr Chase Bengals
Posted at 10:40 PM, Dec 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-18 22:40:15-05

CINCINNATI — Add this to Cincinnati's rough injury luck this season: Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase will "likely miss some time," according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said Monday sources told him Chase is expected to be sidelined for the Steelers game and "it could extend beyond that" following an MRI on his shoulder.

On Sunday, the Bengals said Chase is considered day-to-day with an AC joint sprain. The Pro Bowler could be seen having issues with his shoulder before he left late in the fourth quarter in Cincinnati's overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings Saturday.

Chase has played every game so far this season, recording 93 receptions for 1,156 yards and seven touchdowns.

Rapoport did not say exactly how long "some time" is, but every game is important for the Bengals, who remain in the AFC playoff race. Cincinnati is currently the sixth seed with three games left. They play the Chiefs and Browns after they visit Pittsburgh.

Chase isn't the only Bengal who was injured on Saturday. Defensive tackle DJ Reader and rookie corner DJ Ivey are out for the rest of the season after the two were carted off the field with knee injuries. Head coach Zac Taylor said Reader has a torn quad tendon, while Ivey suffered an ACL injury.

RELATED | Reader, Chase and Ivey: Injuries impact rest of Bengals season after OT win against Vikings

The Bengals will take on their AFC North rivals the Steelers Saturday, Dec. 23 at 4:30 p.m.

