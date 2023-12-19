Report: Ja'Marr Chase likely to 'miss some time' after MRI on shoulder

CINCINNATI — Add this to Cincinnati's rough injury luck this season: Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase will "likely miss some time," according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport said Monday sources told him Chase is expected to be sidelined for the Steelers game and "it could extend beyond that" following an MRI on his shoulder.

#Bengals star WR Ja'Marr Chase is likely to miss some time, sources said after the MRI on his separated shoulder today.



The expectation is that he is sidelined for this week’s game against the #Steelers, and it could extend beyond that, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2023

On Sunday, the Bengals said Chase is considered day-to-day with an AC joint sprain. The Pro Bowler could be seen having issues with his shoulder before he left late in the fourth quarter in Cincinnati's overtime win over the Minnesota Vikings Saturday.

Chase has played every game so far this season, recording 93 receptions for 1,156 yards and seven touchdowns.

This looks to be the play that Ja'Marr Chase aggravated his shoulder on. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/xxJYCSxbuu — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) December 16, 2023

Rapoport did not say exactly how long "some time" is, but every game is important for the Bengals, who remain in the AFC playoff race. Cincinnati is currently the sixth seed with three games left. They play the Chiefs and Browns after they visit Pittsburgh.

Chase isn't the only Bengal who was injured on Saturday. Defensive tackle DJ Reader and rookie corner DJ Ivey are out for the rest of the season after the two were carted off the field with knee injuries. Head coach Zac Taylor said Reader has a torn quad tendon, while Ivey suffered an ACL injury.

The Bengals will take on their AFC North rivals the Steelers Saturday, Dec. 23 at 4:30 p.m.