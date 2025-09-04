Report: Ja'Marr Chase becomes first NFL star to sign with Fabletics

CINCINNATI — Just days before the Bengals kick off the 2025 season, star receiver Ja'Marr Chase is making some unprecedented moves off the field.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz announced on social media Thursday that Chase would be leaving Nike to become the first NFL star to sign with Fabletics, a sportswear and activewear brand invested in by comedian Kevin Hart.

Sources: #Bengals superstar WR Ja'Marr Chase is making a bold move — leaving Nike to sign with Fabletics, the apparel brand Kevin Hart invested in.



One of the NFL's biggest stars teaming up with one of entertainment's biggest names, Chase will be the first NFL star Fabletics has… pic.twitter.com/FHDuPoRXrc — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 4, 2025

Known for celebrity collaborations, there's a good chance we could see an exclusive line of Chase's favorite apparel show up on Fabletics' site soon.

The move comes after Chase's best season yet, when he earned the NFL's triple crown by leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. He also signed a 4-year, $161 million extension with the team, keeping him in Cincinnati with teammates Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins.

And he's not the only one getting clothing partnerships.

Burrow has his own collaboration with Alo, an activewear brand that focuses on the yoga community, and Higgins is partnering with Abercrombie & Fitch for their "style concierge" service for NFL players.

Now, we're rooting for their performance on the field to be as nice as the clothes they'll wear off it this season.