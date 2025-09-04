Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Report: Ja'Marr Chase becomes first NFL star to sign with Fabletics

Bengals Commanders Football
Daniel Kucin Jr./AP
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) looks on after an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Monday, Aug. 18, 2025, in Landover.
Bengals Commanders Football
Posted

CINCINNATI — Just days before the Bengals kick off the 2025 season, star receiver Ja'Marr Chase is making some unprecedented moves off the field.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz announced on social media Thursday that Chase would be leaving Nike to become the first NFL star to sign with Fabletics, a sportswear and activewear brand invested in by comedian Kevin Hart.

Known for celebrity collaborations, there's a good chance we could see an exclusive line of Chase's favorite apparel show up on Fabletics' site soon.

The move comes after Chase's best season yet, when he earned the NFL's triple crown by leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns. He also signed a 4-year, $161 million extension with the team, keeping him in Cincinnati with teammates Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins.

And he's not the only one getting clothing partnerships.

Burrow has his own collaboration with Alo, an activewear brand that focuses on the yoga community, and Higgins is partnering with Abercrombie & Fitch for their "style concierge" service for NFL players.

Now, we're rooting for their performance on the field to be as nice as the clothes they'll wear off it this season.

More Bengals news:
Bengals top Chiefs, Lions for NFL team with best draft retention rates Al Golden prepares for regular-season debut as Bengals defensive coordinator Trey Hendrickson, Ja'Marr Chase and more named Bengals captains

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer