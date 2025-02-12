Report: Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt requests trade

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals leading tackler, Germaine Pratt, has requested a trade, according to a report from NFL's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

According to Rapoport, the linebacker was close with former Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, who was fired after last season.

#Bengals defensive captain and leading tackler Germaine Pratt has requested a trade, sources tell me and @TomPelissero.



Cincinnati has been devoting resources to keeping their offensive core together and Pratt was close to DC Lou Anarumo, who was fired after last season. pic.twitter.com/NuP0TmxIZv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 12, 2025

Pratt was drafted by the Bengals in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. During the 2024 season, Pratt, a defensive captain, led the team with 80 tackles.

In 2023, Pratt was resigned to a three-year deal that was set to end at the end of the upcoming 2025 season.

The 28-year-old's trade request comes as the Bengals are feeling pressure from fans — and even quarterback Joe Burrow — to hopefully keep their offensive core together.

Earlier this month, Burrow said the team has the space to keep their top players. When asked on FS1's Breakfast Ball, he said he'd be willing to restructure his own mega-contract to retain his team's top talent, even including tight end Mike Gesicki.

He later told Kay Adams on her Up & Adams show that he's "going to do what it takes" to hopefully keep everyone around.

Prior to those media rounds Burrow made during Super Bowl week, he also told reporters during the Pro Bowl that Ja'Marr Chase and his other teammates "deserve to be paid."